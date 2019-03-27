Farm Ireland
'Marketing people don’t have to pay the vets bills or the bank manager if they don’t do the international deal'

Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan
Margaret Donnelly

Irish agriculture needs to diversify, away from being reliant on exporting dairy and beef products, according to the leader of the Green Party Eamon Ryan.

According to Ryan, one of the most significant statements of the draft report on tackling climate action from the Joint Oireachtas on Climate Action is the call for diversification in agriculture.

"The security of Irish farming will not be protected by a reliance on just dairy and beef exports into international commodity markets. That’s not a secure future.

"There needs to be a more diversified setor. This is significant and it goes against he main emphasis of Food Wise 2025 with massive expansion into export markets.

"There is an increased realisation that there are risks attached to that. It's fine for these marketing people to say this is a brilliant plan, but they don’t have to pay the vets bills or the bank manager if they don’t do the international deal, the farmer does."

Being so dependant on export markets, he says, carries risks that have been highlighted with Brexit as well as environmental risks if there is an 'expansion at all costs' agenda.

"I think Irish farmers themselves realise they are the ones carrying all the risk."

He aid diversification is a way from the current over reliance from dairy and beef exports is a big statement for the report to make, while the the commitment to a national land use plan, he said would help drive this.

"Farming profitability and environmental sustainability are going to be increasingly connected. Its not a 'them and us'.

"The environmental route will be the proper route for Irish foresty and we will have to pay people for improving water quality, storing carbon and protecting biodiverisy and high quality, genuinely low sustainability foods and improving access."

To do this, he says, Ireland needs a national land use plan to decide what type of forestry, where are the wetlands we can re-wet the stop the further leaking of carbon, where will we have wilderness and wildlife areas, what type of farming will be where?

Farmers though, he says, are in the best position to know how to manage their own land, but there is a clear difference between the north west and south and east.

"It’s a metrological and geological difference that you ignore at your peril.

"Trying to pretend that an agricultural policy for the Golden Vale works for Roscommon is burying your head in the sand fallacy."

However, the climate action report, which is due to be discussed at committee level later this week, does not go far enough according to Ryan,

"We have agreed a reduction of 30pc by 2030 in our emissions. We know that between 2020 and 2030 we have to save 100mt per annum to meet our targets or we will have to pay for it, up to €6-7m a year.

"We know from all the modelling we’ve done that we are about a third of the way there. We’re not ambitious enough and in forestation is 7,000ha of new afforestation a year and that wont’ do it."

Part of this, he says, must involve agreeing what type of Ireland wants. "We’re going to have to switch away from this dense, sitka spruce platnations. Let’s get hat right and then we can scale it up."

And anaerobic digestion, he says, is not the magic green bullet for the sector and there are real concerns around how anaerobic digestion is managed in Ireland.

"Northern Ireland introduced a scandalous scheme and their pig industry is going to increase to the equivalent of producing slurry equivalannt of 10m people in Northern Ireland and that has knock on environmental effects.

"So we should be very very careful about dressing up anaerobic digestion as the great green cure for Irish agriculture.

It has a role, it can be beneficial in managing waste materials, but if we are just ramping up industrial farming to feed anaerobic digestors, and think that’s Origin Green, that would be the greatest folly."

