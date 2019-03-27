Irish agriculture needs to diversify, away from being reliant on exporting dairy and beef products, according to the leader of the Green Party Eamon Ryan.

'Marketing people don’t have to pay the vets bills or the bank manager if they don’t do the international deal'

According to Ryan, one of the most significant statements of the draft report on tackling climate action from the Joint Oireachtas on Climate Action is the call for diversification in agriculture.

"The security of Irish farming will not be protected by a reliance on just dairy and beef exports into international commodity markets. That’s not a secure future.

"There needs to be a more diversified setor. This is significant and it goes against he main emphasis of Food Wise 2025 with massive expansion into export markets.

"There is an increased realisation that there are risks attached to that. It's fine for these marketing people to say this is a brilliant plan, but they don’t have to pay the vets bills or the bank manager if they don’t do the international deal, the farmer does."

Being so dependant on export markets, he says, carries risks that have been highlighted with Brexit as well as environmental risks if there is an 'expansion at all costs' agenda.

"I think Irish farmers themselves realise they are the ones carrying all the risk."

He aid diversification is a way from the current over reliance from dairy and beef exports is a big statement for the report to make, while the the commitment to a national land use plan, he said would help drive this.