Managing your farmyard to avoid pollution at winter

The majority of problems with Nitrates appear in the farmyard.

Having the required slurry storage, keeping soiled areas to a minimum and getting clean water away is the main message with cross compliance. The nitrates directive means minimum storage periods are required for livestock manures. Kerry, for example, requires 18 weeks' storage. Extra storage is advisable on some farms due to soil and weather conditions. Having enough storage allays the worry of tanks filling up.

All storage facilities for organic fertilisers, effluent, and soiled water must be kept leak-proof and structurally sound. All new storage facilities must meet the construction specifications of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

If you have not got enough slurry storage capacity, one way of dealing with the problem is by having straw bedding or other absorbent bedding materials.

This type of housing/storage capacity must have leak-proof concrete flooring, and any run-off must be collected.

Farmers who out-winter at any time during the prohibited spreading periods can avail of reduced storage capacity for cattle and sheep, subject to certain criteria. The storage of farmyard manure during the prohibited spreading period can prove difficult.

Farmers need to set aside an area to deal with farmyard manure coming from calving pens, calf houses and waste silage.

Rainfall onto farmyard manure is the main problem.

If collecting this rainfall, it must have storage for 16 to 22 weeks, depending on the zone you're located in, and cannot be spread during the closed period. Ideally, keep the storage area for farmyard manure as small as possible, create channels to deal with any seepage and avoid rainfall by keeping under cover (whether this is a roof or plastic sheet). FYM can be field stored in a compact heap from January 31, provided relevant buffer zones are adhered to.

The silage pit is another area of concern. The face of the silage pit must be kept clean.

Large volumes of rainfall comes off silage pits and, if not kept clean, this run-off must have storage for 16 to22 weeks, again depending on the zone your farm is located in. Where spilled or waste silage remain around the feed face, effluent can leach out with machinery crossing over.

Where the silage pit is opened at the high end, rain on the plastic is directed away from the feed face to the clean water system.

Rain on self-feed silage areas, where animals stand, must be collected with their manure.

As you may remember in the REPS scheme, silage bales may not be stored more than two metres high. But this is not a requirement under cross compliance.

The important issue is that no effluent leaks from any bales stored on hardcore or on concrete without channels.

Baled silage produced from wilted grass containing more than 25-per-cent dry matter does not normally produce effluent when stored two-high. Handling areas for cattle and sheep are often uncovered.

After use, manure should be scraped and emptied into a slurry tank. Rainfall on these areas does not have to be collected, provided it is kept clean.

Once animals enter enclosed yards where they stand around for a period, including a collecting yard, their manure and run off must then be collected.

If manure is scraped into a tank, subsequent rainfall on that yard is considered to be just soiled water with a 10-day storage requirement and can be spread during the closed period.

Any rainfall or soiled water that mixes with slurry in a slurry tank is considered as slurry and must not be spread during the prohibited application period.

Good management of silage pits, collecting yards, enclosed yards, handling areas and slurry storage facilities are essential to comply with environmental standards and protect payments as farm inspections are ongoing.

