The warm weather is set to continue today after a glorious start to the Easter weekend.

'Make the most of the sun while it lasts' as weather set to turn 'very unstable'

The mercury soared to 22.1C in Dublin's Phoenix Park yesterday, leaving the island of Tenerife in the shade at 21C, although this was beaten by a sultry 22.9C at Oak Park in Co Carlow on Saturday.

The good news is we can expect much of the same today, according to Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavin.

"We will see some further warm temperatures so enjoy the sun while it lasts," she said.

A high pressure system from the south-east will see daytime highs reach 22C today.

It will be slightly cooler tomorrow, but still warm with highs of between 17C and 20C and mild overnight temperatures of between 9C-12C with some overnight showers.

But much of the country will remain dry over the next few days with the exception of the south, which will get progressively more cloudy today with the chance of some isolated showers or drizzle along the coast and cooler temperatures.

However, the mini heatwave which saw people flock to beaches and waterways over the weekend will be short-lived, Ms Gavin said.