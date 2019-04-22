Farm Ireland
'Make the most of the sun while it lasts' as weather set to turn 'very unstable'

Soils can soak fast at this time of year
Conor Langton, Cathal Brady and Joey Keenaghan in Ballyfin, Co Laois. Picture: Mark Condren

Allison Bray

The warm weather is set to continue today after a glorious start to the Easter weekend.

The mercury soared to 22.1C in Dublin's Phoenix Park yesterday, leaving the island of Tenerife in the shade at 21C, although this was beaten by a sultry 22.9C at Oak Park in Co Carlow on Saturday.

The good news is we can expect much of the same today, according to Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavin.

"We will see some further warm temperatures so enjoy the sun while it lasts," she said.

A high pressure system from the south-east will see daytime highs reach 22C today.

It will be slightly cooler tomorrow, but still warm with highs of between 17C and 20C and mild overnight temperatures of between 9C-12C with some overnight showers.

But much of the country will remain dry over the next few days with the exception of the south, which will get progressively more cloudy today with the chance of some isolated showers or drizzle along the coast and cooler temperatures.

However, the mini heatwave which saw people flock to beaches and waterways over the weekend will be short-lived, Ms Gavin said.

Conditions will start to turn on Wednesday when a low-pressure system nudges out the high pressure that has kept the country warm and dry.

Showery rain will move up from the south leading to a dip in temperatures back to more seasonal values, with daytime highs of just 10C-13C, said Ms Gavin.

"It will be very unstable by midweek, especially on Thursday, when we could get some heavy downpours and thunder," she added.

The UK Met Office recorded the hottest Easter Sunday on record in Northern Ireland when the mercury hit 20.7C in Helen's Bay, Co Down.

The highest April temperature ever recorded in the Republic was on April 26, 1984 when it was 25.8C in Glenties, Co Donegal.

