Major project in Cork will see on-farm anaerobic digestion plants heat homes and fuel lorries

Anaerobic digester
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Gas Networks Ireland has confirmed that a project to inject large volumes of renewable gas onto the natural gas network, has been shortlisted for €8m of funding under The Climate Action Fund.

The total value of the GRAZE Gas project is just under €29m and is part of a larger investment by Gas Networks Ireland in renewable gas. 

The GRAZE Gas project will be located in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.  It will involve the development of a Central Grid Injection (CGI) facility, through which renewable gas will enter the grid. 

The facility will enable the development of on-farm anaerobic digestion (AD) plants, which will supply the CGI plant. 

This model will be similar to that used by dairy co-ops, where gas will be transported by road, in special tankers, to the CGI facility.

The Mitchelstown location has been chosen for the renewable gas CGI facility because there is huge potential in this area for farm-based AD plants that will be fed by a variety of feedstocks, including food waste, slurry and other farm wastes.

It is intended that the Mitchelstown facility will be the first of 17 transmission connected facilities, delivering renewable gas into the natural gas network.

In addition to the development of the CGI facility and associated logistics vehicles, the GRAZE project will fund the development of two Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations. 

These CNG stations will be part of a network of over 70 stations being developed by Gas Networks Ireland, which will allow HGV and Bus operators to switch from diesel to renewable gas.

Switching these large vehicles can help to substantially reduce Ireland’s transport emissions, with a 99pc reduction in particulate matter when compared to diesel.

GRAZE Gas, is a stand-alone project that runs from 2019 to 2022 and involves the installation of the first transmission connected Central Grid Injection (CGI) facility for renewable gas, a renewable gas logistics operation, 2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and a grant scheme to support circa 74 CNG vehicles.

The GRAZE Gas project will be located in Munster with the CGI facility being installed in Mitchelstown.

The CGI facility will be serviced by Anaerobic Digestion (AD) plants that are being built in the area and will be built in the future.

The renewable gas logistics operation element of the GRAZE Gas project will transport the renewable gas from the AD plants to the CGI facility so that it can be injected into the national gas network.

The renewable gas logistics operation will be made up of four trucks and thirty trailer units that will service the Mitchelstown area to transport renewable gas to the CGI facility.

The development of the first transmission connected CGI facility for renewable gas is an essential part of the GRAZE Gas project.

