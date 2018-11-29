Gas Networks Ireland has confirmed that a project to inject large volumes of renewable gas onto the natural gas network, has been shortlisted for €8m of funding under The Climate Action Fund.

Major project in Cork will see on-farm anaerobic digestion plants heat homes and fuel lorries

The total value of the GRAZE Gas project is just under €29m and is part of a larger investment by Gas Networks Ireland in renewable gas.

The GRAZE Gas project will be located in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork. It will involve the development of a Central Grid Injection (CGI) facility, through which renewable gas will enter the grid.

The facility will enable the development of on-farm anaerobic digestion (AD) plants, which will supply the CGI plant.

This model will be similar to that used by dairy co-ops, where gas will be transported by road, in special tankers, to the CGI facility.

The Mitchelstown location has been chosen for the renewable gas CGI facility because there is huge potential in this area for farm-based AD plants that will be fed by a variety of feedstocks, including food waste, slurry and other farm wastes.

It is intended that the Mitchelstown facility will be the first of 17 transmission connected facilities, delivering renewable gas into the natural gas network.

In addition to the development of the CGI facility and associated logistics vehicles, the GRAZE project will fund the development of two Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations.