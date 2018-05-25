Major pollution incident sees 100,000 gallons of slurry released into Northern Ireland river
An investigation has been launched after a major pollution incident in which 100,000 gallons of slurry inadvertently released into a Co Tyrone river.
The incident occurred on the Owenreagh River near Dromore on Wednesday and it has been estimated 15 miles of water has been affected.
It happened when a slurry lagoon failed near Dromore.
In a statement the Loughs Agency said: "On Wednesday 23rd May, Loughs Agency received a call about a pollution incident on the Owenreagh River near Dromore, Co Tyrone.
"Agency staff located the source and are investigating the incident.
"Statutory samples have been taken and despatched for analysis.
"The investigation carried on during the night and the pollution has continued to move downstream into the Drumragh River.
"The Agency has unfortunately found evidence of dead fish.