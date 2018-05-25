Major pollution incident sees 100,000 gallons of slurry released into Northern Ireland river

The incident occurred on the Owenreagh River near Dromore on Wednesday and it has been estimated 15 miles of water has been affected.

In a statement the Loughs Agency said: "On Wednesday 23rd May, Loughs Agency received a call about a pollution incident on the Owenreagh River near Dromore, Co Tyrone.

It happened when a slurry lagoon failed near Dromore.

"Statutory samples have been taken and despatched for analysis.

"Agency staff located the source and are investigating the incident.

"The investigation carried on during the night and the pollution has continued to move downstream into the Drumragh River.

"The Agency has unfortunately found evidence of dead fish.