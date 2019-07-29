'Low 20s' - Met Eireann say warm weather to stay for the week

Predominantly dry but dull and sometimes showery weather heading into the August Bank Holiday

Farmer in Ventry, Dingle Peninsula, turning hay, with his trusted 1962 Massy Ferguson, as June temperatures improve for farmers. Photo:Valerie OSullivan/Date 21/06/2019
Farmer in Ventry, Dingle Peninsula, turning hay, with his trusted 1962 Massy Ferguson, as June temperatures improve for farmers. Photo:Valerie OSullivan/Date 21/06/2019
Family fun: Mischa Nelemans, from Belgium, with his children Meabh (7), Liam (5) and Aoife (2), on Portmarnock Beach, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Niamh Lynch

T-shirt weather is here to stay for the coming week with Met Eireann predicting dry conditions and temperatures into the 20s.

Forecaster John Eagleton told Independent.ie that “it will be predominantly dry over the next ten days. Temperatures will be normal or slightly above average, hitting the low 20s.”

“It’s a pretty good sum of weather as we head into the height of the holiday season. Not perfect - but in Ireland it never is.”

Today will remain dry and bright with temperatures hitting between 17C and 21C. Some showers will affect Ulster and the midwest, with Dublin being “a little bit uncertain over the next few days” according to Mr Eagleton.

While tomorrow’s temperatures will remain high, between 17C and 20C, clouds and rain will sweep in Monday night after a predominantly dry day.

The forecaster continued: “From Monday evening, Tuesday and into Wednesday, that period is not fully dry. We’re expecting bits of rain.”

“It will be fairly warm, not exceptionally warm,” with temperatures remaining in the low 20s.

And as we head into next week’s bank holiday weekend, Mr Eagleton says: “It will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain. The south and the east will be subject to some rain.”

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Meanwhile, countries across Europe saw their national temperature records beaten day by day, as the continent experiences its second dangerous heatwave of the summer.

Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany recorded all-time temperature highs for the second day running yesterday, reaching temperatures of over 40C.

Climate scientists have warned the intense weather could become the new normal, after the first heatwave of the summer made it the hottest June on record.

The extreme heat has aggravated droughts due to a lack of rain, and increased the risk of wildfires across the continent.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More Forestry & Enviro

The derogation allows more intensive farmers to operate at a higher stocking rate than that stipulated in the Nitrates Directive

Nitrates Derogation: Key details revealed
Stock image

Reduction of suckler herd would be 'cost-effective' says Climate Council
File photo

New study recruiting farm families in Ireland to measure exposure to...
Dead leaves hang on an infected Ash tree

Ash Dieback disease will cost landowners €800m
Stock image

‘Silage effluent causes serious fish kill’ – Limerick council
A deforested area near Novo Progresso in Brazil's northern state of Para (AP)

Deforestation in Brazil accelerates in July, threatening EU trade deal
A notice warns of knotweed spraying in Wexford town.

'Reckless': Farmers warned over 'underestimated' problem of...


Top Stories

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

Some dairy herds to get beef support payments with factories and...
Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork with Margerat Murphy O'Mahony TD for Cork West who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

Beef Plan to hold 'peaceful protests' at meat factories
It has been a challenging market for dairy calves recently

Glanbia/Kepak Twenty20 Beef Club 'over-subscribed'
Blackgrass cases have been increasing in recent years

Why Teagasc wants farmers to send them their weeds

Just 1 in 10 people consider their carbon footprint when purchasing food
Tim Cullinan.Pic Arthur Ellis.

IFA Treasurer joins Presidential race and attacks Government on environmental...
Scientific: Pasture-fed sheep have a key role to play in a healthy diet and in sustainable farming systems

'Food choices need to be based on rational science rather than emotive and...