T-shirt weather is here to stay for the coming week with Met Eireann predicting dry conditions and temperatures into the 20s.

'Low 20s' - Met Eireann say warm weather to stay for the week

Forecaster John Eagleton told Independent.ie that “it will be predominantly dry over the next ten days. Temperatures will be normal or slightly above average, hitting the low 20s.”

“It’s a pretty good sum of weather as we head into the height of the holiday season. Not perfect - but in Ireland it never is.”

Today will remain dry and bright with temperatures hitting between 17C and 21C. Some showers will affect Ulster and the midwest, with Dublin being “a little bit uncertain over the next few days” according to Mr Eagleton.

While tomorrow’s temperatures will remain high, between 17C and 20C, clouds and rain will sweep in Monday night after a predominantly dry day.

The forecaster continued: “From Monday evening, Tuesday and into Wednesday, that period is not fully dry. We’re expecting bits of rain.”

“It will be fairly warm, not exceptionally warm,” with temperatures remaining in the low 20s.

And as we head into next week’s bank holiday weekend, Mr Eagleton says: “It will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain. The south and the east will be subject to some rain.”

Meanwhile, countries across Europe saw their national temperature records beaten day by day, as the continent experiences its second dangerous heatwave of the summer.

Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany recorded all-time temperature highs for the second day running yesterday, reaching temperatures of over 40C.

Climate scientists have warned the intense weather could become the new normal, after the first heatwave of the summer made it the hottest June on record.

The extreme heat has aggravated droughts due to a lack of rain, and increased the risk of wildfires across the continent.

Online Editors