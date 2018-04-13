Farm Ireland
Long-suffering farmers are set to suffer a little longer from the wind and rain though warm weather on the horizon

Cattle in the sheds at Rory McEvoys farm near Mountmellick, Co Laois. Picture Credit:FRank Mc Grath 4/4/18
Ralph Riegel

Long-suffering Irish farmers are set to suffer a little longer from the wind and rain though hope - and a little sunshine and warm weather - is hovering on the horizon.

Met Éireann warned that Ireland can expect wind, rain and cloudy weather over the next four days from Ireland's seemingly never-ending winter as the UK, in contrast, swelters in an early spring heatwave.

Ireland will have a chance of rising temperatures - and bright sunshine - from next Wednesday.

However, it will be a very different story across the Irish Sea where BBC weather forecaster Simon King predicted that temperatures in southern England could soar to between 23C and 25C by the middle of next week as a warm front from North African and southern Europe sweeps north.

 From Monday, England will bask in glorious sunshine and Mediterranean temperatures.

Incredibly, temperatures around London could soar to as high as 25C thanks to the winds from Spain and Portugal.

Parts of southern England could actually prove warmer than Spain, Portugal or Italy.

Met Éireann stressed that while Ireland will enjoy rising temperatures over the same period, the weather here will prove far wetter.

Fodder-hit farmers now face the threat of not being able to get cattle out into fields until the end of April or even early May given the persistent rain.

One Cork farmer, Dan Bourke, warned that it will take at least two weeks of good, dry weather to prepare sodden land for grazing livestock.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed vowed that, if necessary, fodder import support measures will remain in place until June.

"What we have announced is a financial package until the end of the month (April)," he said.

"At the end of the month it will be reviewed and we will continue to support the transport costs with the co-ops for as long as is necessary."

"Judging from 2013 it started on April 20 and it continued right up until the June Bank Holiday."

"If necessary we will stick with it as long as that."

"But obviously we hope that the weather will give us a break as well."

The ongoing wet conditions mean it will be at least another two to three weeks before cattle can be let out into fields.

Met Éireann said Ireland's weather will remain mild but wet.

"The further outlook from Tuesday on is for continued unsettledweather with rain at times but temperatures rising to become warm later in the week," a spokesperson said..

There will be spells of bright sunshine from next Tuesday or Wednesday but Ireland won't enjoy anything like the glorious weather predicted for London, Kent, Essex and Surrey.

The next four days will be similarly unsettled. Friday will see some spells of bright sunshine but it will be largelya dull day due to cloud cover.

Saturday will prove similarly overcast with the best of the conditionsin Leinster and Ulster.

The highest daytime temperatures will be 14C though, as Saturday evening approaches, rain will begin to spread north from Cork, Kerryand Limerick.

Sunday will be wet and windy in most parts with widespread rain expected by the afternoon.

Some showers on Sunday night will prove quite heavy.

Monday will begin to see drier conditions though parts of Connacht and west Munster can expect further heavy showers.

Temperatures will begin to rise from Tuesday though spells of sunshine later in the week will be accompanied by showers.

Online Editors

