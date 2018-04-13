Long-suffering farmers are set to suffer a little longer from the wind and rain though warm weather on the horizon
Met Éireann warned that Ireland can expect wind, rain and cloudy weather over the next four days from Ireland's seemingly never-ending winter as the UK, in contrast, swelters in an early spring heatwave.
Ireland will have a chance of rising temperatures - and bright sunshine - from next Wednesday.
However, it will be a very different story across the Irish Sea where BBC weather forecaster Simon King predicted that temperatures in southern England could soar to between 23C and 25C by the middle of next week as a warm front from North African and southern Europe sweeps north.
From Monday, England will bask in glorious sunshine and Mediterranean temperatures.
Incredibly, temperatures around London could soar to as high as 25C thanks to the winds from Spain and Portugal.
Parts of southern England could actually prove warmer than Spain, Portugal or Italy.
Met Éireann stressed that while Ireland will enjoy rising temperatures over the same period, the weather here will prove far wetter.