Livestock levels could drop in Northern Ireland to meet climate change targets

Climate change targets will mean reductions of livestock levels on Northern Ireland farms, it has been warned.

Council chiefs have called for “significant discussions” on the collective impact of gas emissions from cows.

They said there is a need for a deliberate change in agri-food policy “which historically has promoted unsustainable growth in livestock numbers leading to an acute ammonia problem.

“Ammonia pollution has contributed to poor air and water quality and has a negative impact on human health — a rethink is required.”

The councils’ umbrella body, the NI Local Government Association (Nilga) argued there is an acknowledgement in the farming sector “that livestock is one of the largest sources of emissions.”

In a new report Nilga concludes a minimum 82% reduction should be the target set, with changed practices for example, in agriculture, by changing animal feeds and fertilisers used, and employing breeding technology to reduce the amount of methane produced by livestock.

“We are aware that significant discussions are required in terms of potential reduction in livestock numbers, and...trust that the department and the NI Executive as a whole, will work assiduously to support the farming sector and other key sectors through transition.”

In their response to Department of Agriculture and Environment proposals on climate change, council chiefs admit local government in the province has a more limited role.

In line with the departments’ suggestions, the councils say establishing an independent monitoring and regulation office “may prove useful in ensuring Northern Ireland achieves the changes necessary in the time period required”.

