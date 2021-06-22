There is a “limited likelihood” that global greenhouse gas emissions will rise if less beef and dairy production takes place in Ireland over the coming years, a leading agricultural economist has said.

Alan Matthews, professor of European Agricultural Policy at Trinity College Dublin, has stressed that arguments to the contrary are “often made, but without very much evidence”.

The former member of the Climate Change Advisory Council also said a reduction in animal numbers “will be necessary” to meet the farm sector’s target to reduce overall emissions by 51pc by 2030 compared to 2018 levels.

Professor Matthews warned of “huge pressure” from retailers and meat and dairy processors to tackle the carbon footprint of their supply chains.

“Supermarkets and processors have themselves taken on climate commitments, in many cases net zero commitments, which they want to secure through their supply-chain,” he told the Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action.

“So, if we don’t make the changes that are necessary, we will simply find ourselves missing out on existing markets.

“Carbon leakage will occur. In any traded commodity, it is clear that if you increase standards in one country, some production is going to move off-shore.

“But the question is, are we actually going to increase global emissions, which obviously would not be a desirable outcome of policy?

“My own assessment is that that is unlikely to happen.

“Most of the competition to Irish beef is either in the UK, or in other EU member states, all of which will have stricter binding targets on emissions, so there is a limit to which increased production in these countries can replace any reduction in Irish output.

“And, in terms of international competition, we need to remember that there already is a very high level of border protection against Third Country imports.

“In the case of beef, it’s a tariff of around 45pc on average on fresh and frozen beef.

“So, there is limited likelihood that we would see global emissions increasing. The claim is often made, but without very much evidence.”