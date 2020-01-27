Letter: 'Farmers branded carbon criminals'

In fact, what is going on is grand larceny and is proposed by the State. The present Government proposes to rob the farmers of Ireland of their carbon credit rights and use them to massage the figures for other sectors like industry, aviation, transport, data centres and so on.

This is how it works;

Farmers produce food. In turn, this creates CO2. As Prof Fitzgerald (of the Climate Change Advisory Council), and Prof Frank Mitloehner (of Davis University, California) argued last week, this CO2 is cyclical. Farmers have lots of grassland, trees, scrub, hedges and forestry. These sequester CO2 created by food production. You deduct one from the other and you get a net carbon footprint. At least that's what you would expect. The reality is quite different.