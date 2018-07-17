Farm Ireland
Large fish kill on Tipperary river likely caused by pesticides or herbicides - Inland Fisheries Ireland

In total, 14,749 fish were estimated dead

Salmon and trout killed on Ollatrim River
FarmIreland Team

Inland Fisheries Ireland has confirmed that a large fill kill occurred on the Ollatrim River, a tributary of the Nenagh River, Co. Tipperary last week.

Fisheries Officers attended the site at Ballinahemery Bridge near Ballymackey, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary on Monday, July 9 after receiving a report.

In total, 14,749 fish were estimated dead with dead fish observed over a five kilometre stretch of the river. The species affected included brown trout (1,400), lamprey (10,500), Stoneloach (805), Minnow (1,820), Salmon (70), Crayfish (70) and Stickleback (84).

Inland Fisheries Ireland immediately commenced an investigation following the discovery of the fish mortality. Indications are that the fish kill occurred on Sunday (8 July) and locals have reported observing one or two dead fish on the Saturday evening.  This is the largest fish kill of Lamprey, a protected species, in recent years and it is anticipated that recovery will take several years.

Dead Lamprey in the Ollatrim River
The investigation to identify the source of the fish kill is continuing this week. The cause appears to have been a chemical agent, possibly a herbicide or pesticide, which has now passed through the system.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is reminding the public and the farming community that if they are using spraying equipment to be aware that these herbicide and pesticide chemicals, even when diluted with water, are liable to be extremely toxic to all aquatic species and fish in particular.

Any mixing must be done far from natural watercourses, especially in the current conditions when diluting waters are in short supply therefore increasing the toxicity of the chemical.

If mixing chemicals, washing or using spraying equipment for any purpose, particular care must be taken to ensure that the rinsing of equipment does not take place near any water body or watercourse including small drains. Any washing must be carried out in a manner that will not pollute the waters.

Online Editors

