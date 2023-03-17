Large dairy and beef farms set to require EPA permits to operate

Farms with over 350 livestock units could soon be required to apply for an EPA permit to farm under the EU’s new Industrial Emissions Directive.

An Irish delegation, led by Green Party Minister for State Ossian Smyth, backed the proposal first mooted in April at a meeting of European Environment Ministers on Thursday, but said Ireland was “disappointed” that the new rules would not regulate more livestock farms.

It has also emerged that the new laws will give members of the public the right to take legal action against the granting of a permit to a farmer and will give individuals and groups the right to sue farmers where damage to human health or the environment has occurred.

It comes as the EU’s update of the Industrial Emissions Directive will, for the first time, draw large cattle farms into the scope of the regulation and will also lower the levels at which pig and poultry farms will require permits to operate.

The changes, first published last April, had set the threshold at which cattle farms would be subject to the proposal at just 150LU, a level which some said would affect the average Irish dairy farm that retained young stock.

However, following outcry at the proposals from farmers across Europe and opposition from Agriculture Ministers, including Minister Charlie McConalogue, the proposed threshold has now been increased to 350LU.

Accepting the new proposal, Minister Smyth said Ireland had hoped for more ambition and said it was “disappointed at where we appear to have landed”.

Under the proposed laws, Member States must ensure no installation falling within the scope of the Directive is operated without a permit and that its operation complies with the operating rules.

The proposal says the operating rules for livestock farms will establish proportionate requirements for different farming practices (intensive, extensive, organic), including by taking into account the specificities of pasture-based cattle rearing systems, where animals are only seasonally reared in ‘indoor installations’.

Notably, if two or more installations are close to each other and if their operator is the same, they are considered as a single unit for the purpose of calculating the capacity threshold.

Under the proposal, where non-compliance causes significant degradation of the environment or human health is in danger, the operation of the installation can be suspended.

Member States must also ensure that the ‘public concerned’ are given the right to challenge the granting of a permit in court, and where damage to human health has occurred, the individuals affected have the right to claim and obtain compensation.

Non-governmental organisations promoting the protection of human health or the environment and meeting any requirements under national law must also be allowed to represent the individuals affected and bring collective actions for compensation.

The proposal sets out that the fines for breaching regulations will be at least 8pc of the operator’s annual turnover and the level of the fines will gradually increase for repeated infringements.