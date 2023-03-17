Farming

Large dairy and beef farms set to require EPA permits to operate

350-cow farms could soon be required to apply for an EPA permit

The EU's update of the Industrial Emissions Directive will, for the first time, draw large cattle farms into the scope of the regulation. Stock Image Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Farms with over 350 livestock units could soon be required to apply for an EPA permit to farm under the EU’s new Industrial Emissions Directive.

An Irish delegation, led by Green Party Minister for State Ossian Smyth, backed the proposal first mooted in April at a meeting of European Environment Ministers on Thursday, but said Ireland was “disappointed” that the new rules would not regulate more livestock farms.

