Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 19 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Lab-grown steak could be worse for climate than flatulent cattle - scientists

Scientists and companies working to grow meat from animal cells will need to minimise energy use and avoid fossil fuels if claims that cultured meat is better for the climate than real meat are to hold true, researchers said.

Cultured meat production with high energy inputs could spur global warming more in the long-term than some types of beef cattle farming if the world shunned a low-carbon path, said a study published on Tuesday by the UK-based Oxford Martin School.

Lead author John Lynch, a researcher at the University of Oxford, said reducing beef consumption would help curb climate change, as methane emitted by cattle is a potent heat-trapping gas. But how best to replace conventional meat remained unclear.

“We have to dig into the details a bit more to know if the substitutes would be as beneficial as claimed,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “It just comes down to how much energy demand would be to produce a kilogramme of meat.”

Lynch said companies promising to bring lab-grown “clean” meat to the mass market, many of them based in the United States and Israel, had yet to release information on their planned large-scale production processes.

The website of one high-profile firm, Memphis Meats, which produced the world’s first cell-based meatball in 2016 followed by poultry in 2017, says its meat, cultivated “at scale”, would use significantly less land, water, energy and food inputs.

“Our process will produce less waste and dramatically fewer greenhouse gas emissions. We believe that the planet will be the ultimate beneficiary of our product,” it adds, without giving details of how that would be achieved.

Memphis Meats has received investment from business tycoons Bill Gates and Richard Branson, as well as multinational corporations Cargill and Tyson Foods.

Also Read

David Welch, director of science and technology at The Good Food Institute, a nonprofit that supports early-stage companies producing “clean” meat, said it would likely be another five to 10 years before cultured meat products were commercially available to consumers.

Development work was still being carried out in labs, with production facilities yet to be set up, he added.

The Oxford Martin School study said research on greener ways of producing cultured meat was a priority at this nascent stage.

Its study used four hypothetical cultured meat production methods, concluding the most energy-efficient would not warm the planet more than farming beef in the long term, even without decarbonisation of the global energy system.

“If the real (clean meat) production processes are like that one, then there is no problem,” said Lynch.

Livestock are responsible for about 14.5pc of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization.

The Good Food Institute plans this year to carry out an in-depth study of the environmental effects of cultured meat production with companies, to deepen understanding of the risks and benefits, including for land, water and the climate.

METHANE VERSUS CO2

The Oxford research highlighted a huge difference in the amount of time for which different greenhouse gases influence the climate. Methane, released from cattle manure and flatulence, is more dangerous in the short-term but fades fast.

“Per tonne emitted, methane has a much larger warming impact than carbon dioxide - however, it only remains in the atmosphere for about 12 years whereas carbon dioxide persists and accumulates for millennia,” said study co-author Raymond Pierrehumbert, a physics professor at the University of Oxford.

As a result, the researchers found over a 1,000-year period, production of cultured meat could hike global warming more if the process depended heavily on high-carbon energy.

Another important factor was land use, they said.

For example, clearing forest land for cattle-grazing could greatly increase the carbon footprint of beef production, while growing meat in urban laboratories could free up land for storing carbon in vegetation or other ways.

A separate paper from London-based think tank Chatham House said on Tuesday cultured meat had the potential to contribute to the emissions-reduction goals of the European Union, but policy makers would need to promote clear regulation and invest public funds in research, development and commercialisation.

Reuters

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Shadows from history: Hidden ancient monuments came to light after millennia, revealed by last summer’s drought and Google Maps/Earth images including this one at Donadea, Co Kildare

Google unearthed: More of our hidden history is revealed by satellite pics
File photo

Ireland to be hotter than the French Riviera as temperatures set...
Forestry: a fall back income

Creed resists calls for higher forestry payments to full-time farmers

Microplastics in sewage sludge spread on land to come under microscope
Stock image.

Farming's great growth dilemma - Can farmers maintain growth while...
Danger: Bees are among the most threatened insect species. Stock picture

Catastrophic threat to world's ecosystems as farm pesticides 'driving insect...
Prof Alan Matthews

Alan Matthews: Our 'green' farming credentials are set to come under...


Top Stories

IFA says Minister 'incorrect' to call four-movement rule a 'purely private...
Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Getty Images

Hogan says Brexit the reason for 'disproportionate' number of...

Strong grass growth drives store price rally

Fertiliser and feed inputs have to be cut, warns senior inspector
(stock picture)

Investigation underway after dead animals found on farm
Hitting the hay: Mairead McGuinness interviews Leo Varadkar and Michael Creed at the Farm Friday event, which was streamed live on Facebook. Picture: O'Gorman Photography

Margaret Donnelly: 'Leo said farmers were the lifeblood of our economy, but...
Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon

Shareholder return declines 6.8pc at Kerry Group, despite rise in profits