Joe Barry: We need action, not consultation — we are being crippled by political cop-out

Policy-makers are hiding behind committees instead of making decisions and getting things done

Slowing down: Joe Barry says, &lsquo;In 1995, some 25,000 hectares of woodland were established. Last year the figure was a disastrous 2,000ha Expand
Slowing down: Joe Barry says, &lsquo;In 1995, some 25,000 hectares of woodland were established. Last year the figure was a disastrous 2,000ha

Slowing down: Joe Barry says, ‘In 1995, some 25,000 hectares of woodland were established. Last year the figure was a disastrous 2,000ha

It is almost 30 years since our new national afforestation scheme was launched. It was hugely successful, amazingly so compared it to the current appalling situation where farmers are struggling to get permits for planting, thinning and general management tasks.

In the 1990s, the Forest Service worked with zeal and efficiency and the people concerned went out of their way to help farmers to become involved and get trees in to the ground.

