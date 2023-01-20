Farming

Japan was sent 19,000 tonnes of peat amid ban in Ireland

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the figures do not accurately reflect the actual amount of peat or type of peat being exported. Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photos Expand

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the figures do not accurately reflect the actual amount of peat or type of peat being exported. Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photos

Claire McCormack

Ireland has exported 18,715 tonnes of peat and/or peat-based products to Japan over the last decade – with a significant increase in activity in recent years, new data shows.

The CSO figures, which emerged when Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue responded to a parliamentary question from Independent TD Carol Nolan, reveal that the amount exported increased from 513 tonnes in 2011 to 3,116 tonnes in 2022.

