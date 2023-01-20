Japan was sent 19,000 tonnes of peat amid ban in Ireland

Ireland has exported 18,715 tonnes of peat and/or peat-based products to Japan over the last decade – with a significant increase in activity in recent years, new data shows.

The CSO figures, which emerged when Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue responded to a parliamentary question from Independent TD Carol Nolan, reveal that the amount exported increased from 513 tonnes in 2011 to 3,116 tonnes in 2022.

Several industry sources have indicated to the Farming Independent that some of this product “probably includes” peat previously imported into Ireland for processing from, for example, the Baltic states and then re-exported to Japan as the horticulture sector here continues to reel from the closure of all peat-harvesting operations.

In a statement, the minister said the figures include “all types of peat” but do not differentiate between peat used for horticulture or that used for heating, including briquettes.

Read More

The reply outlined that while a significant proportion of these products can be mixed with other materials – including fertiliser, sand, lime, wood fibre and bark – if the percentage of peat is higher than that of the other materials, the overall product is still classed as “peat”.

“The export figures do not accurately reflect the actual amount of peat or type of peat being exported,” the minister said.

Ms Nolan said: “While the figures provided do not provide a specific breakdown of how many tonnes of each peat or peat-mixed product is exported, they categorically do reflect the massive levels of demand that still exist for Irish peat in whatever form it finally takes.

“Why then is our own Government persisting in its attempts to fundamentally undermine the viability of the sector by creating such a negative narrative around peat and the value it can bring to those who harvest it?

“This is to say nothing of the massive double standard at play.”

Bord na Móna said it ceased exporting peat in 2021 and it is not exporting any peat-based products to Japan.

Klasmann-Deilmann also said it has not exported any peat to the Japanese market since 2011.