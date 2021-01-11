Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘It’s very difficult to see raw sewage and animal waste flow in your front door and out your back door’

Minister Patrick O’Donovan outlines urgent need to fight flooding crisis

Patrick O&rsquo;Donovan, Minister for the Office of Public Works, pictured in Newcastle West, Co Limerick. Photo: Don Moloney Expand

Close

Patrick O&rsquo;Donovan, Minister for the Office of Public Works, pictured in Newcastle West, Co Limerick. Photo: Don Moloney

Patrick O’Donovan, Minister for the Office of Public Works, pictured in Newcastle West, Co Limerick. Photo: Don Moloney

Don Moloney

Patrick O’Donovan, Minister for the Office of Public Works, pictured in Newcastle West, Co Limerick. Photo: Don Moloney

Caroline O'Doherty

Sooner or later, every minister for the Office of Public Works (OPW) has to pull on their wellingtons and wade through water to commiserate with householders, farmers and business owners who have fallen victim to the latest flood.

In 17 years as a public representative, Patrick O’Donovan has performed the ritual many times, and the distress he witnesses never loses impact.

“It’s soul-destroying and heartbreaking,” he says. “It’s very difficult to see raw sewage, effluent, excrement of every description, animal waste, you name it, flow in your front door and out your back door.

Privacy