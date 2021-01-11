‘It’s very difficult to see raw sewage and animal waste flow in your front door and out your back door’

Sooner or later, every minister for the Office of Public Works (OPW) has to pull on their wellingtons and wade through water to commiserate with householders, farmers and business owners who have fallen victim to the latest flood.

In 17 years as a public representative, Patrick O’Donovan has performed the ritual many times, and the distress he witnesses never loses impact.

“It’s soul-destroying and heartbreaking,” he says. “It’s very difficult to see raw sewage, effluent, excrement of every description, animal waste, you name it, flow in your front door and out your back door.

“We’ve had the worst year psychologically under Covid. Can you imagine having that every year in relation to your property being flooded?

“That’s what these people are living under. They’re living under a perma-Covid-type fear and they don’t deserve that.”

In his seven months as Minister for the OPW, the communities he has visited have made it clear they want more than sympathy, and that’s where the job gets complicated.

“There’s a perception out there that the OPW drag their heels and they’re not really tuned in to what people need. We get dog’s abuse,” he says.

“When the Minister for the OPW turns up, you’re turning up as a representative of Ireland Inc and people don’t care where flood water comes from. It can come from the sea, from rivers, from the sewer, from blocked pipes. They just don’t want to be flooded.”

Mr O’Donovan says the problem is that ‘Ireland Inc’ isn’t pulling together to deliver flood prevention works and defence schemes with anything like the speed required, and he doesn’t always have the clout to demand action.

“The legitimacy of the OPW to go in and say ‘you must do this’ is not there at the moment,” he states.

He points the finger in many directions: local authorities that haven’t carried out district drainage works “in donkey’s years”; transport authorities for neglected roadway culverts; and the planning system for interminable delays.

He says he has initiated discussions with the Department of Housing and Planning on how procedures might be sped up.

“We have to get to a situation, in terms of our planning, where we have finite timeframes,” he says.

“Is our planning process fit for purpose for the delivery of these major schemes for communities that are sitting in the fear of God of being flooded? Well, the answer is no, it’s not.”

He’s thinking particularly, but not exclusively, of Cork city, where plans for an extensive flood-relief scheme began in 2006, but a shovel has yet to strike the ground.

Stage one, in the city centre, is now the subject of a High Court challenge. Mr O’Donovan the minister says he can’t comment on the courts, but Mr O’Donovan the TD says he is frustrated by delays in the legal system.

“I don’t want to be at loggerheads with the courts, but at what stage do you call time?”

He also points his finger at the convoluted consent system that applies to alterations to watercourses. It doesn’t stop there. He points it at EU lawmakers for the rigour or, as he more often sees it, the chokehold, of the Habitats Directive. He points it at objectors who appear to “wait in the wings” to oppose works.

“I’m concerned about habitats, but the habitat I’m most concerned about is the human habitat and I think the position on that has been eroded,” he says.

His concern has grown exponentially since becoming minister and closely studying the implications of climate change.

“Some of what the OPW have shown me by way of mapping – what Ireland will look like in 40 years’ time – is frightening. Whole communities will disappear unless we decide as a country that this is something that really needs to be prioritised.

“We have houses built on floodplains all over the country and we are now trying to literally hold back the water.

“It isn’t just about inland flooding either. What’s going to happen this country’s coastline in the next 50 years is shocking. They’re talking about sea levels rising by a metre. Sea levels don’t have to rise by a metre for there to be an awful lot of damage.

“I was at Spanish Point [in Co Clare] recently and you could see parts of the coastline literally falling into the sea as you’re standing there.

“It’s going to cost an awful lot of money, but money is not the only issue we have. The biggest issue is that we have to have a national conversation around how we protect communities, if we are going to protect them.

“The second part of that is the most important – if we are going to protect them.”

Mr O’Donovan refers to the sea-battered Welsh town of Fairbourne, where authorities have given notice that they will stop funding coastal protection, effectively abandoning the town to the waves.

“Is it going to happen here? Something akin to it will happen here, there’s no doubt about it, in the next 30-40 years, and I think people need to be attuned to it.”

In fact, something similar has happened here, albeit on a smaller scale.

A once-off homeowner relocation scheme has assisted 25 households to leave repeatedly flooded homes.

The Department of Agriculture is looking at a similar scheme for relocating farm buildings.

How far the State could or should support such schemes also needs to be part of a national conversation, Mr O’Donovan says.

“Will we be able to protect every amenity, will we be able to protect every road, will we be able to protect every field? We won’t.

“People talk about climate-change refugees as the people coming to the Mediterranean, escaping sub-Saharan Africa where there’s no longer an ability for them to survive, but in developed western Europe we’re going to have climate-change refugees.

“We are going to have people relocated from their homes that they’ve had for generations because there are no engineering solutions available to protect them.”

Engineering solutions are no guarantee of peace of mind either, especially when they are not sufficient to convince insurance companies to provide cover.

Mr O’Donovan says people should have a right to affordable cover where flood-relief schemes have been proven to be effective.

“Another issue is that a lot of people have house insurance but don’t realise they don’t have flood insurance. The insurance industry has an obligation to tell people in simple language, not in 50 appendices in size 4.5 font,” he says.

With 300 areas identified as being at significant flood risk and around 150 flood-relief schemes at various stages of planning, Mr O’Donovan’s department is busy but, he says, he would like it to do more.

The revamp of the Phoenix Park and its access routes to reduce car traffic is a priority, but he points out that, at one time, the OPW delivered every public building and civil engineering project in the State.

“We are the engineering and building people of Government. There’s huge scope for other departments and agencies to come to us when they have an engineering or building project, so that we become the go-to agency, the first port of call before you go off to a consultant.”

He also wants the OPW to take over more heritage sites and dramatically beef up their tourism offering.

To summarise, he wants more power, more resources and more responsibility.

It’s a wish list that could make him a pain in the rear for senior ministers and cabinet.

He accepts the description readily. “I hope so.”