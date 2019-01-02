Local authorities to develop plans to address the annual increase in littering of the countryside that takes place post-Christmas, as people recklessly dump cans, bottles, used wrapping paper and even the left overs of Christmas dinners.

‘It’s time to get tough with these people’ – Calls on councils to tackle post Christmas illegal dumping

Thomas Cooney of the Irish Farmers Association has for more severe sanctions on serial dumpers and changes to the legislation so that farmers are no longer held legally responsible for reckless dumping by others.

“Recent reports indicate that packaging waste generated from online shopping will increase by 33pc this year to 10,000 tonnes.

“The fact is that this will lead to increased dumping by passing motorists who have no regard for our rural countryside. And it’s time to get tough with these people,” he said

Cooney said the on the spot fines for littering introduced this year have not worked.

“We need increased enforcement action by local authorities, as well as tougher sentences and penalties for large scale serial dumpers.

“Local Authorities must begin a post-Christmas anti-littering blitz to ensure Ireland’s countryside is no longer used as a dumping ground,” he said.

In a recent meeting with Environment Minister for State Seán Canney, IFA also called for changes to existing litter legislation, by removing the current threat of fines and prosecution of famers on whose land others irresponsibly dump their litter.