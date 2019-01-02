Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 2 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

‘It’s time to get tough with these people’ – Calls on councils to tackle post Christmas illegal dumping

Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Local authorities to develop plans to address the annual increase in littering of the countryside that takes place post-Christmas, as people recklessly dump cans, bottles, used wrapping paper and even the left overs of Christmas dinners.

Thomas Cooney of the Irish Farmers Association has for more severe sanctions on serial dumpers and changes to the legislation so that farmers are no longer held legally responsible for reckless dumping by others. 

“Recent reports indicate that packaging waste generated from online shopping will increase by 33pc this year to 10,000 tonnes.

“The fact is that this will lead to increased dumping by passing motorists who have no regard for our rural countryside. And it’s time to get tough with these people,” he said

Cooney said the on the spot fines for littering introduced this year have not worked.

“We need increased enforcement action by local authorities, as well as tougher sentences and penalties for large scale serial dumpers.

“Local Authorities must begin a post-Christmas anti-littering blitz to ensure Ireland’s countryside is no longer used as a dumping ground,” he said.

In a recent meeting with Environment Minister for State Seán Canney, IFA also called for changes to existing litter legislation, by removing the current threat of fines and prosecution of famers on whose land others irresponsibly dump their litter.

Also Read

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton said recently that illegal dumping is first and foremost a matter of individual responsibility and compliance with the law.

He said while enforcement action in this area is a matter for local authorities, his Department is planning a review of its Anti-Dumping Initiative is underway which will inform a 2019 anti-dumping work programme that will place an increased emphasis on those who facilitate the unauthorised movement and disposal of waste.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Forestry: a fall back income

Teagasc launches one-on-one forestry clinics

Previous generation’s inspired decision on forestry has reaped rewards for this...
Keep on track: Establishing a proper road early in a forest's development will help you to improve the quality and value of the crop

How to spruce up those conifers in time to watch profits grow

'It will be ultimately up to individual farmers to come together as a...
Joe Desbonnet, Farmeye Co-Founder Dr. Chaosheng Zhang, NUIG Geography Dept., Dr. Eoghan Finneran, Farmeye CEO and Co-Founder and Brendan Allen, Farmeye Co-Founder. Photo:Andrew Downes, Xposure

New soil management portal says farmers could save €9,000/year in...
Storm Deirdre brought snow to parts of the Scottish Borders. Photo: PA

Storm Deirdre's fury causes power cuts and flooding across the south
Stock image

More efforts needed to reduce foodbourne illnesses, as downward trend...


Top Stories

German Shepherd, stock image

Warning to dog owners after German shepherd kills sheep in Louth

Watch this battery-powered feeding robot that moves via magnets
The majority of source dairy farmers (75pc) sent heifers to a contract rearer in the same county and almost half are located in Cork.

Cork leads the way with contract rearing as majority of heifers remain in home...
'Small changes can make a dramatic difference'

Why 10,000 steps might not be enough exercise - farmers told to step up...
Lakeland Daries milk processing plant

Lakeland looks to Middle East and Asia for growth
Using his loaf: 'I am keen to feed the masses and there are already plans for expansion,' says Eoin Cluskey of Bread Nation

How the dough in organic bread rising fast
Stock picture

IFA official: 'North Dublin a template for tackling rural crime in Kerry'