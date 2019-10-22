It's all about nature as 10 farmers vie for ambassador award

The Farming for Nature awards, now entering their second year, recently chose ten ambassadors around the country, with one due to receive an overall award at the Burren Winterage event this weekend.

The ten farmers nominated are:

■ Beef farmer Gerard Walsh, Moycullen, Co Galway,

■ Organic tillage farmer Michael Hickey, New Inn, Co Tipperary

■ Organic suckler farmer Tommy Earley, on the shore of Lough Allen, Co Roscommon

■ Organic vegetable and poultry farmers Thomas and Claire O'Connor, Camp, Co Kerry

■ Cattle and tillage farmer Meryvn Auchmunty, Lough Ree, Co Roscommon

■ Vegetable, fruit and poultry farmer Kate Egan, Ballymore, Co Westmeath

■ Beef, sheep and poultry farmers Mark and Alison Hurst, Lullymore, Co Kildare

■ Organic Galloway farmers Joe and Eileen Condon, Knockmealdown Mountains, Co Waterford

■ Organic beef farmer Clive Bright, Ballymote, Co Sligo

■ Arable and sheep farmer Boyd Bryce, Inch Island, Co Donegal

Nominee Michael Hickey inherited his 100-acre organic farm in 1981 from his uncle and always aimed to run it in an environmentally friendly manner.

"Originally we had cattle and horses but now we concentrate on Aberdeen Angus cattle. Traditionally over the years we have sold organic beef. It's mainly extensive - we don't use any pesticides or fertilisers.

"When I came here I gave myself three rules: I would have no debt, I would run it organically, and I was to err on the side of nature.

Michael says his farm has always been "a haven for bird life", with hedgerows consisting of hazelnuts, sloes, elder trees and oak.

Fellow nominee Kate Egan and her partner moved to Ballymore three years ago, with the aim that the farm would be a "wildlife oasis".

"We moved down three years ago to have a self-sufficient smallholding and it's grown from there. We have one acre of market garden and two acres of fruit orchard, one acre of a nut orchard, and two acres of a food forest that is very young.

"You'll basically see a field of grass and trees," she says. "We have a paddock with horses and planted 500 native trees that are all small, so we're hoping it can grow to nice woodland."

You can vote for your favourite ambassador on farmingfornature.ie. The deadline is midnight on Thursday, October 24.

Indo Farming