It's all about nature as 10 farmers vie for ambassador award

Michael Hickey
Michael Hickey

Grassroots diary Claire Fox

The rural community has only three days left to vote for its favourite Farming for Nature ambassador.

The Farming for Nature awards, now entering their second year, recently chose ten ambassadors around the country, with one due to receive an overall award at the Burren Winterage event this weekend.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The ten farmers nominated are:

■ Beef farmer Gerard Walsh, Moycullen, Co Galway,

■ Organic tillage farmer Michael Hickey, New Inn, Co Tipperary

■ Organic suckler farmer Tommy Earley, on the shore of Lough Allen, Co Roscommon

■ Organic vegetable and poultry farmers Thomas and Claire O'Connor, Camp, Co Kerry

■ Cattle and tillage farmer Meryvn Auchmunty, Lough Ree, Co Roscommon

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

■ Vegetable, fruit and poultry farmer Kate Egan, Ballymore, Co Westmeath

■ Beef, sheep and poultry farmers Mark and Alison Hurst, Lullymore, Co Kildare

■ Organic Galloway farmers Joe and Eileen Condon, Knockmealdown Mountains, Co Waterford

■ Organic beef farmer Clive Bright, Ballymote, Co Sligo

■ Arable and sheep farmer Boyd Bryce, Inch Island, Co Donegal

Nominee Michael Hickey inherited his 100-acre organic farm in 1981 from his uncle and always aimed to run it in an environmentally friendly manner.

"Originally we had cattle and horses but now we concentrate on Aberdeen Angus cattle. Traditionally over the years we have sold organic beef. It's mainly extensive - we don't use any pesticides or fertilisers.

"When I came here I gave myself three rules: I would have no debt, I would run it organically, and I was to err on the side of nature.

Michael says his farm has always been "a haven for bird life", with hedgerows consisting of hazelnuts, sloes, elder trees and oak.

Fellow nominee Kate Egan and her partner moved to Ballymore three years ago, with the aim that the farm would be a "wildlife oasis".

"We moved down three years ago to have a self-sufficient smallholding and it's grown from there. We have one acre of market garden and two acres of fruit orchard, one acre of a nut orchard, and two acres of a food forest that is very young.

"You'll basically see a field of grass and trees," she says. "We have a paddock with horses and planted 500 native trees that are all small, so we're hoping it can grow to nice woodland."

You can vote for your favourite ambassador on farmingfornature.ie. The deadline is midnight on Thursday, October 24.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More Forestry & Enviro

Emissions: Dairy cow numbers have risen by over 300,000 in the last five years. Stock picture

Emissions from agriculture continue to rise - EPA
Stock image

Irish Water raises concerns over farm pesticide levels
Solar vision: Pat O’Driscoll on his farm on Valentia Island in Co Kerry. Photo by Don MacMonagle

The Big Read: 'You can't put cattle on the bus' - the post-budget carbon tax...
caption to come

'If you plant the land with trees it's gone forever - farmers will be planted out of...
Sea defences: Padraic Conroy places sandbags at the home of his mother Kay (90) in the Claddagh, Galway. Picture: Frank McGrath

Storm Lorenzo hits hard with 50mm of rain
File picture of a Bord Na Mona bog (Niall Carson/PA)

Plan to convert 1500ha unused bog into woodland
Stock image

Planting conifers won't help biodiversity on farms warns Teagasc


Top Stories

Raw-deal: Plant-based protein like these burgers is a booming business

'Alternative proteins will overtake traditional meat' - expert
FBD boss Fiona Muldoon. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

FBD headhunts new leader as Muldoon names exit date
Zetor Crystal 170HD

Brexit uncertainty hits tractor sales

Waste not, want not: Step-by-step guide to conserving and making the most...
Cotter Crate

Limerick brothers win engineering award for lamb handling system
Ruan House, Co Clare

To the Banner born - 57ac residential farm on the market in Clare
Land of opportunity: Then Minister for Agriculture, Simon Coveney, promoting Irish beef in New York in 2015 when Ireland became the first EU country to gain access to the US beef market for 15 years

Why the American dream has failed to deliver for Irish beef exporters