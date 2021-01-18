It would be unfair to make only larger herds comply with more Nitrates rules - Teagasc

Teagasc has said it would be unfair for larger farmers to have to comply with additional environmental regulations just because of their scale.

It made the assessment in its response to a public consultation on the future of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme, seen by the Farming Independent.

Asked whether those with the largest herds in the country should face additional measures, Teagasc said it is not aware of any published relationships between herd size and environmental impact on pasture-based livestock systems.

"While herd size and stocking rate are not always mutually exclusive, the size of the herd on a farm may not be closely related with stocking rate," it said.

Teagasc also highlighted that large farms are required to have increased pasture area availability for feed production and manure management in order to stay within the maximum stocking rate limits.

"Within each stocking rate band farmers must comply with the rules and regulations set out and therefore, farms with larger herds present no greater risk to nutrient loss than farms with smaller area and consequently fewer animals

"On that basis, and while it is imperative that all farms follow the guidelines of good farm practice, Teagasc believe that it would be inequitable to require any additional requirements on individual farms solely on the basis of scale," it said.

Zero Grazing

Also, under the microscope in the consultation, Teagasc acknowledged the increased prevalence of zero grazing on intensive farms.

It said the practice of zero-grazing has allowed farmers on fragmented land holdings to greatly increase the utilisation of outside land blocks and provides for a more even redistribution of recycled slurries on grassland across fragmented land holdings.

Zero-grazing, it said is generally associated with increased stocking rates on the milking platform, which has the potential to create nutrient loss hotspots as these milking platforms are operated at very high stocking rates.

"Increasing the amount of manure generated through reduction in grazed grass could potentially increase ammonia emissions and this needs to be considered when reviewing the potential of zero grazing," it said.

The further confinement of animals for zero-grazing, was also highlighted by Teagasc as an area of increasing animal welfare concerns for the European dairy industry.

On the area of grazing intensity relative to whole farm stocking, Teagasc said it would be administratively arduous and very complex to calculate or implement a within-farm maximum stocking rate intensity.

Teagasc recommended that regulation per se should not be used to regulate within-farm practice.

It also said the review process, which saw the dairy cow excretion rate recently increase from 85kg to 89 kg should be repeated every five to seven years.



