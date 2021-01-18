Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

It would be unfair to make only larger herds comply with more Nitrates rules - Teagasc

Teagasc said herd size and stocking rate are not always mutually exclusive. Pic Roger Jones. Expand

Close

Teagasc said herd size and stocking rate are not always mutually exclusive. Pic Roger Jones.

Teagasc said herd size and stocking rate are not always mutually exclusive. Pic Roger Jones.

Teagasc said herd size and stocking rate are not always mutually exclusive. Pic Roger Jones.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Teagasc has said it would be unfair for larger farmers to have to comply with additional environmental regulations just because of their scale.

It made the assessment in its response to a public consultation on the future of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme, seen by the Farming Independent.

Asked whether those with the largest herds in the country should face additional measures, Teagasc said it is not aware of any published relationships between herd size and environmental impact on pasture-based livestock systems.

Privacy