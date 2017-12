Plans for a rock barrier to protect parts of the Doonbeg golf links resort owned by Donald Trump in west Clare have been given the go-ahead.

'It is our lands and our livelihood': Doonbeg farmer delighted with Trump barrier decision

Clare County Council has given the green light to the plan in spite of opposition from An Taisce, Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE), the West Coast Surf Club and others.

However, the plan - which involves a 38,000 tonne rock barrier to protect "as a matter of urgency" holes one, nine and 18 at the course - has the full backing of the local community in Doonbeg. Local farmer and long-time supporter of the Trump barrier plan, John Flanagan, said last night he was "delighted' with the decision.

"It is great that an agency like Clare County Council recognises what we have been saying - that the dunes are in trouble and that they need protection." Mr Flanagan urged objectors not to appeal the decision. He said: "It is our lands and our livelihood. Let us live here with the consequences of the decision. It is the best shot we have here."

The Doonbeg resort owned by Donald Trump