‘It is a farmer’s property right to own the carbon credits generated by your forestry’

This time last year, John Hourigan had just completed his latest Bord Bia audit on the family farm that has been in his bloodline since the 1680s.

The Murroe, Co Limerick man, who milks 150 cows on 240ac of grazing ground and who had, until recently, 200ac of forestry split across three blocks in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, harboured some pressing questions for the officials at the end of the day.

“I got my audit and I asked them how many tonnes of CO2 am I producing? They replied, about 750 tonnes per annum,” he says.

“Then I asked, is there any allowance for the removals from my forestry? They said no.

“I felt I was being totally shafted. The Government says it wants the nation to be net carbon neutral, but they don’t want me to be carbon neutral — it’s time to get real.”

That moment was a major turning point for Mr Hourigan, who had never been involved in farm politics before.

John with his wife Patricia and Nadaline Webster, Secretary of CRAG

John with his wife Patricia and Nadaline Webster, Secretary of CRAG

Now he was determined to trace his farm’s carbon footprint, calculate his carbon credits and exercise his perceived right to trade his CO2 removals to neutralise the emissions output of his commercial holding.

“I got in touch with various scientific experts like Dr David Styles at the University of Limerick,” he says. “I looked up as much information as I could get to figure out how much carbon my forestry, grasslands and hedges were removing from the atmosphere.

“I came to the conclusion that my 200ac Sitka spruce plantation was removing approximately 3t of CO2 per acre per annum. That’s about 600t per year.

“Then I did some research on removals by soil. There were huge variations depending on soil type.

“I went with 1t/ac/annum of CO2 removal for the sake of having a figure, although the figure could be much higher.

“My 240ac holding is removing 240t of CO2 per annum, so together with my forestry, I’m removing at least 840t of CO2 per year — and that’s excluding my 5-6km of hedgerows which, going on the Teagasc figures, might sequester 1t CO2 per km.

“At that stage I had reasonable proof that I was definitely removing more than I was producing.

“So I said to Bord Bia, this is what I am removing, can you come back and give me a net carbon footprint to say that we are at least a carbon neutral farm? But, again, they said no, we can’t do that.”

Although Mr Hourigan acknowledged that forestry on peatlands has become a growing source of greenhouse gas emissions, rather than acting as a carbon sink, he maintains that the CO2 removals by such tress should still be counted.

“This type of a forest may be a net emitter, or it may be in balance,” he says.

The father-of-three and husband to Patricia decided to take the matter further into his own hands by entering the carbon trading market.

John entered the carbon trading market

John entered the carbon trading market

“I said to myself, if I can’t be credited with the removals of my forestry, I’m going to sell my carbon credits from 100ac of my forestry.

“So I went knocking on doors asking various companies if they’d be interested in buying my carbon credits and, to my surprise, there was plenty of interest.

“I did a deal with a big transport company and sold the credits for 12 months. The business owner knew as little as I did about the whole thing, but he said, we’ll stick our necks out.

“The deal we did was €30/t of carbon — so €9,000 for 300t from 100ac of forestry. He gave me a cheque for a €900 deposit.

John with his wife Patricia in the cattle shed

John with his wife Patricia in the cattle shed

“Now that’s all I ended up getting because he said, ‘if I can’t get full use of these credits, if they are not acknowledged by the Department of the Environment, they won’t be a whole pile of use to me’.

“It transpired that he couldn’t get a dickie bird out of the Department — in fact, they were disgusted at what we were doing.”

Mr Hourigan’s argument is that removals of CO2 from the atmosphere should be traced back to the people sequestering the carbon (ie the farmers) — in the same way that all emission outputs are being traced back to those emitting the gas.

“I just don’t understand the Government’s thinking. They seem to be determined to prevent us from being in a position to trade our own carbon credits,” he says.

“Every so often the Minister for Agriculture will say ‘well actually the Government owns the carbon credits generated by your forestry’.

“And next time he will say ‘well actually the farmer owns it’. He keeps changing his mind.

“This is not an arbitrary matter, it’s not something that is subject to the whim of a minister — it is a farmer’s property right.”

A Department spokesperson insisted: “Minister McConalogue has been very clear that the State is not seeking to trade the carbon sequestered on Irish farms or lay claim to its ownership.”

Mr Hourigan founded a new organisation — the Carbon Removals Action Group (CRAG) — with a mission to “fight for a farmer’s right to own their own carbon credits”.

He has since been approached by several other companies also willing to buy his farm’s carbon credits.

“The Government is being disingenuous, devious and unwilling to commit to what is rational and right,” he says.

“The Agriculture Minister has stated that Irish forestry removes five million tonnes of CO2 annually. As farmers own half of the forestry in Ireland, this means that 2.5 million tonnes of removals by farmers is not being acknowledged.

“The obvious road forward is for every farmer to be allowed to use the carbon removals of their forestry against their own carbon footprint.

“And the people who have forestry, but don’t have a farming enterprise or business to offset it against, should be allowed to trade their carbon removals, just like the way it works in other countries.”

‘Farm orgs weren’t up to speed on carbon trading’

“There is no inherent private property right to greenhouse gas emissions or removals from forests, grasslands or hedgerows,” the Department of Environment has confirmed.

A spokesperson said any carbon credits mobilised from land use, land-use change and forestry (LULUCF) activities are used by the State for compliance under the ‘Effort Sharing Regulation’ rather than to be accredited to private undertakings.

“There is no burden on individuals to report carbon sequestered by lands and the State will continue to report and account in accordance with international agreements,” the spokesperson said.

“Greenhouse gas removals from LULUCF are not included in the Emissions Trading Scheme.

“Forests, grasslands or hedgerows do not always result in the removal of CO2. For example, there are times when a forest is a source of emissions, particularly at harvesting time.

John's sign proclaims that his farm is carbon neutral

John's sign proclaims that his farm is carbon neutral

“If farmers were to be credited for removals, those removals would need to be part of an overall carbon accounting mechanism, where emissions and removals would be accounted for, and the net removal from a farm would be the most likely asset to be traded.

“Landowners and organisations can pursue voluntary initiatives in the trading of carbon and other corporate social responsibility mechanisms as long as they do not impact on the State’s reporting and accounting obligations.

“Such models do exist in other countries.”

A spokesperson said Bord Bia is waiting for the science on carbon capture to be refined before incorporating sequestration calculations on individual farms.

“This science is still evolving and Bord Bia awaits research completed by Teagasc before sequestration can be incorporated into the carbon footprint models,” the spokesperson said.

The Carbon Removals Action Group (CRAG) grew out of frustration that the country’s farm organisations “were not up to speed” on carbon trading, says founder John Hourigan.

The new entity has around 60 members who are forest owners with an average plantation of 200-500ac each. It is set to launch a recruitment campaign.

The group holds significant professional experience and expertise in law and business.

“CRAG grew out of the fact that the farming organisations weren’t up to speed or driving the agenda and the potential of carbon trading to reduce a farm’s carbon footprint,” says Mr Hourigan.

“I believe the reason we are in the situation we are in is because our detractors are ahead of the game big time.

“There was an absolute sense of frustration with the whole system, so a number of us came together — legal people, business people, quite a few are vets and other professions too — and we asked ourselves, how can we move things forward?”

CRAG contends that “farmers are being sold a pup” on the emissions output of their farms, with Mr Hourigan saying its first objective is to tackle the chronic forestry crisis.

“Our ambition is to get rid of the felling licence and free up the system so that farmers will be incentivised to plant once more — and get recognition for the carbon removals,” he says.

“We will get the validation of how to measure carbon removals, and we are working with an insurance company willing to find this out.

“We have funding for the research, and funding for the validation of carbon removals.

“We want the farmer who has carbon credits to use them against their own farm initially, and then, if there are surplus ones, that he or she can trade them too.

“Farmers, and the farm organisations, are beginning to wake up to it now, but it is vital that it is brought to the front of the sector’s mind.

“I remember being at a meeting where (then) MEP Mairead McGuinness said to all the farmers in the room that the future is only about three things: carbon, carbon, carbon. And she has been proven right.

“We’re going to start calling things out, including on the methane issue. And if An Taisce wants a row, we’re right here.”

