Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘It is a farmer’s property right to own the carbon credits generated by your forestry’

Campaigner John Hourigan accuses the government of being ‘disingenuous and devious’ as he fights for the right to offset his farm’s carbon footprint and sell any credits

Keeping up the fight: John Hourigan on his dairy farm in Murroe, Co Limerick. Photos: Don Moloney Expand
John with his wife Patricia in the cattle shed Expand
John with his wife Patricia and Nadaline Webster, Secretary of CRAG Expand
John's sign proclaims that his farm is carbon neutral Expand
John entered the carbon trading market Expand

Close

Keeping up the fight: John Hourigan on his dairy farm in Murroe, Co Limerick. Photos: Don Moloney

Keeping up the fight: John Hourigan on his dairy farm in Murroe, Co Limerick. Photos: Don Moloney

John with his wife Patricia in the cattle shed

John with his wife Patricia in the cattle shed

John with his wife Patricia and Nadaline Webster, Secretary of CRAG

John with his wife Patricia and Nadaline Webster, Secretary of CRAG

John's sign proclaims that his farm is carbon neutral

John's sign proclaims that his farm is carbon neutral

John entered the carbon trading market

John entered the carbon trading market

/

Keeping up the fight: John Hourigan on his dairy farm in Murroe, Co Limerick. Photos: Don Moloney

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

This time last year, John Hourigan had just completed his latest Bord Bia audit on the family farm that has been in his bloodline since the 1680s.

The Murroe, Co Limerick man, who milks 150 cows on 240ac of grazing ground and who had, until recently, 200ac of forestry split across three blocks in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, harboured some pressing questions for the officials at the end of the day.

Most Watched

Privacy