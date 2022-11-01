Is Irish agriculture as sustainable as it likes to think?

Is Irish agriculture’s sustainability claim substantiable? Depending on who you ask, you’ll get a wide array of disputed responses.

These answers are often littered with contradictions and take you on distracting tangents.

Among policy-makers and implementers, “sustainability” is the biggest buzzword, but its meaning is driving conflict at the heart of the state.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) looks set to clash with multiple State bodies over claims around the environmental sustainability of Irish agriculture.

The government, Teagasc and Bord Bia have all, in recent weeks, praised Irish agriculture’s “sustainable model”, with some going as far as to brand the sector as “environmentally benign”.

But EPA director general Laura Burke has said that from examination of the science, “the environmental sustainability of the sector as a whole is largely not supported by the evidence. There are good actions at local level, but these need to be speeded up and scaled up.”

A recent charge from the EPA came in a written response to consultancy company Indecon, which is acting on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, regarding the implementation of the Food Safety and Food Authenticity Strategy and the proposed ‘To-Be’ Report on a reform programme for the better regulation of food in Ireland.

​“Agriculture needs to be able to validate performance around producing food with low environmental footprint,” Burke continued.

EPA's Laura Burke. Photo: Frank McGrath

On a recent trade mission to Japan and Singapore, Margaret Butler, dairy ingredients manager at Bord Bia, told a group of 80 Japanese dairy buyers: “The environmentally benign, or safe way in which we farm in Ireland, as well as our high animal welfare standards and rigorous standards that underpin milk production, collection and processing are critical to the integrity and esteem to which our industry is held.”

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue also told the Farming Independent

: “We have a grass-based, pasture-based agriculture system that’s one of the most efficient means of producing high quality, safe, nutritious food, anywhere in the world.

“A lot of that is down to our natural advantage as well as the competence and the ability of our farmers, but that’s something we need to build on now further… continue to produce that food but lower the emissions footprint of it.

“We have a plan in terms of Ag Climatise of how we can go about doing that… we are stepping that out now as well, and keeping farm incomes central to how we do it.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture Matt Carthy called for greater clarity to be provided to farmers on how to transition towards lower emission practices.

“State agencies need to collaborate. Farmers are missing clear direction, rather than engaging in this back-and-forth,” he said.

Bord Bia is spending €1m to promote Irish beef across key UK and EU markets this autumn, including a campaign on buses in Rome - all stressing the product's sustainability

Teagasc director Prof Frank O’Mara said the baseline sustainability of Irish agriculture is quite good, compared with other developed countries.

“A lot of people would agree that a grass-based system is a more sustainable system than an intensive system. In Ireland here, 90pc of our land is under grass,” he said.

“Our dairy cows get over 80pc of their diet from either grazed or conserved grass. Our beef cows even more. You don’t see those kinds of figures in other countries. The next highest country in Europe for grassland has about 60pc

“Countries that have intensive high-yielding dairy cows probably use about 40pc concentrate… so we do have a good starting point.

“On the other hand, emissions across the whole economy have not been declining over the last decade or two.

”

Speaking at the Food Vision 2030 conference, Prof O’Mara also highlighted the enormity of the challenge Irish agriculture faces in achieving a 25pc emissions reduction target.

“Do we have enough technologies to get to the 25pc target? No we don’t — we have a MACC, a certain number of technologies available, but that’s not going to get us there,” he said.

“How are we with farmer adoption? Again we have a huge journey to go in getting almost every farmer in the country to adopt these technologies.”

At the same event, Pat Murphy, chair of Dairy Industry Ireland and CEO of Kerry Group’s dairy business

, warned that Irish dairy could not become complacent, as sustainability parameters evolve.

“You can’t rest on your laurels and our customers are asking us, if you want to deal with us in the future, you will have to show us how you are going to reduce the carbon footprint of that dairy in the coming years,” he said.

Mr Murphy also brought attention to the industry’s impact on water quality, calling it “a priority”.

“We have to get water quality right in the immediate future. The trend is not good — we’ve got to reverse that trend — but I do think there are green shoots where we’re working on the ASSAP programme.”

The EPA has outlined a number of observations regarding food safety and authenticity, which it would like to see addressed in future regulatory solutions.

These include agriculture’s impact on water quality, contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, generation of ammonia emissions, and management of farm hazardous waste.

Oisín Coghlan, director of Friends of the Earth Ireland, told the Farming Independent that he feels “there’s a risk for Ireland in pushing this green brand while there is a need to do more to make these sustainability claims credible.

“The information quoted by sellers of agri-products tends to be very old. If you have a major international buyer digging for information on the sustainability of our products, the most recent data they will find is from the EPA.

​“As the famous quote goes, it’s difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on not understanding it.”

Sustainability clearly means different things to different people — or different State bodies.

In the long run, this difference in definition will only serve to delay progress, jeopardise critical emission abatement targets and fundamentally will do farmers and the sector’s public image no good.

From the industry’s side, Irish agriculture justifiably claims to have one of the most sustainable systems of food production in the world.

The EPA acknowledges this, but fundamentally the State agency won’t go handing out gold stars for being the best of an underachieving bunch.