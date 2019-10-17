Irish Water raises concerns over farm pesticide levels

Ciaran Moran

Eight water catchment areas are on a priority list with Irish Water, due to persistent issues with pesticide levels.

These areas cover the Lough Forbes catchment in Longford, the River Deel and River Feale catchments in Limerick, the Clonroche Water Supply in Wexford, the River Nore in Kilkenny, Lough Acanon in Cavan, the River Erne in Cavan and Newport in Mayo.

There is a separate watch list, comprising over 20 supplies, which is also a focus for targeted actions, since the pattern of detections in these areas indicates a risk of persistent pesticide exceedance.

Irish Water has highlighted issues with products for grassland weed control containing substances such as MCPA, fluroxypyr and 2,4-D.

It says these substances and others have been detected in drinking water supplies across the country.

While it said there is no threat to public health, the detected levels sometimes exceed the legally permitted limit value for pesticides in drinking water, which is set at an extremely low value (equivalent to one drop in an Olympic-sized swimming pool).

There have been eight detections of pesticides in the Nore catchment in the past three weeks.

The majority of these detections relate to the pesticide MCPA, but there have also been detections of the pesticide 2,4-D and 2,4-DB.

Supplies such as the Kilkenny City/Troyswood Water Supply are vulnerable to contamination from land and animal run-off.

There have been 20 detections of pesticides in the Deel catchment in the past three weeks, while the Feale catchment has seen six detections in the same period.

Rushes

The majority of these detections relate to the pesticide MCPA, which is commonly used to spray rushes.

Dr Pat O'Sullivan, Irish Water's regional drinking water compliance specialist, said: "While MCPA accounted for the majority (75pc) of pesticide exceedances detected nationally in public water supplies during 2018, Irish Water routinely tests for a wide range of pesticides and is closely monitoring the situation for pesticides other than MCPA."

Stock image

