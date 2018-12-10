Irish action on climate change is worst in Europe - new report

Ireland’s performance on climate action has been ranked as the worst in the entire EU28 and among the worst in the world in a major new international survey published today.

The Climate Change Performance Inded, published by Germanwatch, the NewClimate Institute and the Climate Action Network said that existing climate mitigation efforts will not enable Ireland to achieve either its EU 2020 or 2030 targets domestically.

"The long¬standing lack of implementation of substantive measures to put the country on a well below 2°C pathway results in a very low rating for Ireland’s national policy performance.

The report examined a total of 56 countries plus the EU average and ranked them across a number of criteria to assess the extent to which their actions and commitments were in line with commitments under the 2015 Paris Accord to limit global warming to well below 2°C and to pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C. The CCPI has tracked countries’ performance for the past 14 years.

“This latest international report is another deeply embarrassing blow to Ireland’s reputation as a good faith actor in terms of doing its fair share in tackling the global climate crisis”, according to John Gibbons, An Taisce’s Climate Change Committee spokesperson.

“The NGO sector has long warned the government that failure to squarely address climate change as a political priority would have dire consequences. To be ranked as the very worst in the EU28 is a stunning indictment of political failure to stand up to powerful special interest lobbyists as well as refusing to face down huge complacency and inertia within the public and semi state sectors," he said.

The CCPI report is more positive regarding more recent policies being proposed by the Irish government.

“National experts commend the Irish Parliament for its leadership in deciding to pass the Fossil Fuel Divestment Bill, which is the first of its kind in the world, and for the innovative Citizens’ Assembly process which produced far-reaching recommendations for climate action now being considered by a special parliamentary committee working on the development of Ireland’s National Energy and Climate Plan.