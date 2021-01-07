Ireland will now report greenhouse gas emissions and removals from managed wetlands

Ireland has opted to include the impact of Managed Wetland on greenhouse gas emissions and removals from the beginning of 2021.

This voluntary accounting puts Ireland on a stronger footing for accounting for greenhouse gas emissions and removals and in making the strategic changes required to support the country to meet our national, European and international climate change targets.

Under the EU Regulations, Managed Wetland includes wetland which remains as wetland, settlement or other land, converted to wetland; or wetland converted to settlement or other land. In Ireland, the majority of Managed Wetland falls under peatland from which peat for energy and horticultural purposes has been extracted.

While EU Member States currently report emissions and removals from the land use sector, these do not go towards greenhouse gas emissions targets. This will change with the application of a new EU land use accounting system, which will apply to emissions and removals over 2021-2030 (measured over two periods 2021-2025 and 2026-2030).

The impact of emissions and removals from 5 out of 6 land use sectors will be included in the new system from 2021 (Managed Cropland, Managed Grassland, Afforestation, Deforestation, and Managed Forests), with Member States having the option to include the impact of the sixth, “Managed Wetland”, in this first period. It is anticipated that this will be mandatory for Managed Wetland in the second period.

This decision will also impact on how Ireland approaches land use policy in relation to Managed Wetland and more generally;

The Department said accounting for emissions and removals from Managed Wetland will enhance motivation for the rehabilitation of degraded peatlands and that the improvement of Ireland's peatlands has the potential to reduce emissions and in the longer term change them from a source to a sink.

"The potential emission reductions and/or enhanced removals from Managed Wetland could be used to help Ireland achieve its land use, land use change and forestry target, although, it is not possible to provide definitive estimations for such contributions at this time. This is also being considered under the EU Commission’s Green Deal.

"Starting the process now puts Ireland in a better position for the likely mandatory accounting of the second period, from 2026-2030. Ireland will have a head start in improving our inventory infrastructure and addressing the measurement and reporting issues for emissions factors and spatial land use data," it said in a statement.

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD stated “This decision to account for Managed Wetlands over the period 2021-2025 is another of the key building blocks we are putting in place to support the delivery of the Governments climate objectives. Our wetlands have a key role to play in both storing and capturing carbon emissions. What gets measured gets managed, and this will incentivise us to create more potential for carbon sinks.”

Online Editors