Ireland to seek ‘further flexibility’ on Nitrates Derogation water quality results

Ireland is looking for “further flexibility” around how long it has to show improvements to water quality under the Nitrates Derogation, but the Minister for Agriculture has warned there is “no guarantee” anything changes.

Speaking in response to questions raised in the Seanad by Fianna Fail Senator Timmy Dooley, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he is preparing a case to engage further with the European Commission to see if Ireland can get further flexibility around time to show improvements in water quality.

“There is no guarantee there will be any change in that,” he said. “As it stands, the situation is that it could drop to 220kg [of organic nitrogen per hectare] in certain catchments if water trends do not improve.”

The Minister said by 2025, Ireland may be the only EU Member State that has a derogation. “It will become increasingly challenging as a result,” he warned. “It is certainly not something we can by any means take as a given.

“It is something we will have to prove the case for and we will have to get the consent of other Member States to be able to maintain that derogation after 2025.”

He said the current Nitrates Derogation, 2022-2025, came with conditions from the European Commission around water quality improving.

Read More

“The water quality review required by the Commission will take place in the coming months based on Environmental Protection Agency data,” he said. “Depending on the outcome of that review, it is possible under the derogation we negotiated, and to which we had to agree, that at least some of the country will have to move to the lower maximum stocking limit of 220kg of organic nitrogen per hectare.”

However, Senator Dooley told the Minister that the interim review will be based on comparing water quality between 2021 and 2022. “This is flawed because some of the measures coming into place in 2022 and 2023 will have had no chance to improve water quality,” he said.

He said farmers he met are worried any reduction in the 250kg of organic nitrates towards 220kg, or below, would have a detrimental impact on their livelihoods.

“The banding approach, of which the Minister is aware, has already had a serious impact on stocking rates,” he said. “Thus, any changes to the derogation towards 220kg or below will undoubtedly require farmers to reduce cow numbers further, with a knock-on effect on viability.

​“Reducing the number in a herd of cows in Co Clare from 100 to 90 or 85 throws the farm into being non-viable. If one takes 100 cows out of a 1,000-cow herd, the operation is still viable. You may have to reduce some activities, but farms taking out nine or 10 cows will have a detrimental impact, and it will be the difference between full-time and part-time farming.”

He also said the reduction in the Nitrate Derogation to 220kg could potentially remove between €225m and €230m from the rural community, while also increasing the demand for land and leading to significant increases in land prices.