Ireland is set to prove warmer than the French Riviera by the weekend as a front of African and Mediterranean weather helps deliver an exceptionally mild spring.

Ireland is set to prove warmer than the French Riviera by the weekend as a front of African and Mediterranean weather helps deliver an exceptionally mild spring.

Ireland to be hotter than the French Riviera as temperatures set to reach 15C

A weather front drawing warm air currents from North African up over Europe will, from Wednesday, help drive temperatures across Ireland up to between 13C and 15C.

Incredibly, Ireland could exceed temperatures predicted for the Riviera over Thursday and Friday - and could even come within two degrees of matching balmy Cairo in Egypt.

However, Met Éireann warned that while Ireland is set to bask in milder conditions, the weather will initially remain changeable with the likelihood - particularly between Monday and Wednesday - of heavy showers and some strong wind gusts.

"Monday and Tuesday will see changeable conditions with some scattered showers, some of which have the potential to be quite heavy," a Met Éireann spokesperson explained.

Some inland areas may even experience a sharp ground frost on Tuesday morning.

Park life: Cousins Riain Ledwidge (8, left) and Fionn Devine (9) with their dog Rua enjoy the good weather in St Anne’s Park, Raheny, Dublin. Photo: Caroline Quinn

Tuesday will prove cloudy with rain extending from western areas across the country.

"Rain will turn persistent, with some heavy bursts, mainly in parts of west Munster and west Connacht."