IRELAND has been ranked the worst country in Europe on taking action to tackle climate change for the second year in a row.

IRELAND has been ranked the worst country in Europe on taking action to tackle climate change for the second year in a row.

Ireland ranked worst in Europe for tackling climate action for second year in a row

The 2019 Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), launched at the UN climate talks in Poland, places Ireland 48th from 56 countries worldwide.

While up one place from last year the index, compiled by Germanwatch and the NewClimate Institute, ranks countries responsible for 90pc of global greenhouse emissions.

It takes into account emissions, renewable energy, energy use and climate policy.

Performance is based on assessments by NGOs and think tanks from the respective countries, to assess if nations are taking adequate action to limit global warming to below 2C by 2100, as set out in the Paris Climate deal.

National pledges to reduce emissions put the planet a 3C warming path, so the top three places of the CCPI are left unoccupied.

In relation to Ireland, the index says it remains within a group of “very low performing countries”.

“The performance in the greenhouse gas emissions category is rated very low and the country is also occupying a spot among the low-ranking performers in the energy use category,” it says.