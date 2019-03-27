Farm Ireland
Ireland 'needs fewer cows' to meet climate action targets, Ryan warns

Cormac McQuinn Political Correspondent

Ireland needs fewer cows and other livestock and farmers are "not going to get an out" if Ireland is to meet its climate action targets, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has warned.

Agriculture accounts for almost a third of Ireland's carbon emissions and Mr Ryan has suggested that the cattle herd may have to be reduced by a third from a situation that sees as many as three animals for every person in the country.

He is a member of the Oireachtas Climate Action Committee which is currently seeking to trash out a final report which will include recommendations on the agriculture sector.

"We will need fewer cows and less livestock. In my mind we won’t continue with the current obsession with a beef industry and a dairy industry which for most farmers is not working."

He argued that: "The average beef farmer is earning €13,000 a year. It’s not working for them."

He said the EU's new Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) is going to change Irish farming and will be about paying farmers to look after nature and switch to a "much more diverse agriculture system".

Mr Ryan argued that it's the beef processors "making all the money", the farmers are not and "it has to change".

He said that even if all the measures in the government's National Development Plan are implemented - including public transport projects like Metro Link, the country will still only be 30pc of the way to meeting Ireland's emissions reduction targets.  

"So farming is not going to get an out, farming is going to be part of the transition and I think it’s going to be better for Irish farming."

He said there "has to be a more diverse agriculture system because that’s a more secure system too."

Online Editors

