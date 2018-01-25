Ireland could be fined €12k per day until assessment of a Galway wind farm is completed

FarmIreland.ie

The European Commission is taking Ireland back to the Court of Justice of the EU for its failure to comply with part of a 2008 Court judgement, by not properly carrying out an environmental impact assessment for the Derrybrien wind farm in Galway.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/forestry-enviro/environment/ireland-could-be-fined-12k-per-day-until-assessment-of-a-galway-wind-farm-is-completed-36529771.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36212934.ece/29ec5/AUTOCROP/h342/windfarm.jpg