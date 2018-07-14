Ireland at risk of becoming a drought 'hotspot' warn climate change experts

Ireland is liable to become a high-temperature hotspot over the next number of years and droughts may become more common, says Dr Conor Murphy from the Department of Geography at NUI Maynooth.

"In June the Phoenix Park recorded its driest month in 160 years, with just 3.8mm of rain for the entire month," he said.

"At Dublin Airport, May and June were the two driest months in almost 168 years, with just 23.9mm of rainfall being recorded.

"Recent research has shown that even if global temperature rise is limited to 2C above pre-industrial levels, Ireland will likely experience more frequent droughts.

"Increases in temperature and evaporation along with drier summers are behind the findings."

Assessment was made on the impacts of a +2°C global warming on extreme floods and hydrological droughts (one in 10 and one in 100 year events).

Flood magnitudes are expected to increase significantly across most of the world, while drought magnitude and duration may increase in Spain, France, Italy, Greece, the Balkans, the south of Britain and Ireland.

Ireland hasn't suffered a major drought since the 1970s, but the low rainfall during May and June this year has led experts to believe that more droughts could be on the way.