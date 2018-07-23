Interested in alternative energy sources on your farm?

Next month Teagasc will host an open day on renewable energy on farms at Gurteen College, Tipperary.

Energy in Agriculture 2018 will explore the latest renewable energy opportunities to use clean technology, drive efficiency and manage business costs in Irish agriculture.

Speaking at the launch on the farm of Gerard Coyle, Athleague, Co. Roscommon, Minister Naughten said he would be announcing details shortly of a planned pilot scheme to support micro generation, which will initially target solar PV for self-consumption.

Speaking at the launch Barry Caslin from Teagasc said farmers could play a significant role in the decarbonisation of Ireland’s national heat supply, although it would be a huge challenge.

"With dramatic falls in the cost of solar photovoltaic’s, on-shore and off-shore wind, biogas AD opportunities as well as battery energy storage technology, the prospect of complete decarbonisation of Irelands electricity supply is now in sight.

"An increased supply of agricultural feedstocks will be needed to fuel such growth in the bio-based economy, including a large fleet of bio-methane plants and new processes such as synthetic gas from biomass.

Wind Energy

The Wind demonstration will take place at the Gurteen College wind turbine. A number of speakers present will discuss the installation of small scale auto producers and large scale wind turbines.

Planning, grid, the forthcoming renewable electricity support scheme, financial discussions will take place with industry experts to inform the attendees how best to proceed with their project. The experience of the Gurteen College wind turbine will also be a topic of discussion and how to maximise use of your wind energy.