Information gathering stations to help make farms more efficient

Dingle Hub has been awarded €220,000 to develop farm enterprises that are based on carbon efficient practices, following a successful application to the EU Horizon Fund which they made with partners Teagasc, the IFA and Net Feasa.

The project will initially see the installation of soil and weather information-gathering sensors on 30 farms in West Kerry, and the data gathered from these will be used to guide farmers to more carbon efficient farming practices.

In the second year of the three-year project the focus will be on progressing ideas for farm enterprises, including the work that was started by local farmers and Teagasc at meetings in Lispole and Castlegregory last winter, according to Dingle Hub Manager Deirdre de Bhailís.

Last year Dingle Hub, working with Net Feasa, Teagasc and Kerry Agribusiness installed sensors on six farms in West Kerry as part of their 'Farm Ambassador Project'. These sensors record information about soil moisture levels, and milk tank and slurry tank levels, and the data is then used by Teagasc and Kerry Agribusiness to develop advice on carbon efficient farming practices, such as when and where to apply fertiliser.

The co-operation of farmers is essential in the development of new farming practices and, according to Deirdre, "in this project the information gathered on the farm is the property of the farmer, and they are giving Teagasc, and Kerry Agri Business permission to use the data".

The 'real time' data collected will provide current and predicted weather and soil conditions, grass growth rates and key environmental indicators. The data will then be used to research how sensor technology can be used to extend the growing season to achieve greater carbon, cost and labour efficiency.

Extensions of up to 10 days in the grazing season are an expected outcome from the use of sensor technologies. On the Dingle Peninsula a reduction in Green House Gases of up to 1.7 per cent is expected to be achieved with the information gathered from the sensor devices. This, when multiplied across a herd, can give significant savings in carbon emissions.

The project partners say that the results from the sensors can provide evidence-based information for advertising and marketing products produced from farms on The Dingle Peninsula.

Dingle Hub will be seeking expressions of interest from farmers who are interested in taking part in the project. In the meantime any farmer who wishes to get in early for pre-registration should email info@dinglehub.com.

