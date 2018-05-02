Illegal dumping of animals now posing disease risks

FARMERS have been advised to seek help from their local District Veterinary Office (DVO) rather than resort to the illegal dumping of dead animals.

"Help is there if needed," said Colm O'Donnell of the INHFA.

Mr O'Donnell's comments came after more reports in recent weeks of dead lambs, ewes and calves being dumped illegally in counties Cavan, Meath, Donegal and Westmeath. "We do not condone this and while a lot of farmers have already sought help, there are many others who can avail of the service," said Mr O'Donnell. "Their DVO will act swiftly to help them. We will be sending out a text alert to all our members next week as a reminder."

In one recent incident, five calves and three ewes were found dumped by the roadside near Fanad, Co Donegal. A statement from Donegal County Council confirmed that the animals have been disposed via an appropriate licensed facility. The matter is now under investigation.