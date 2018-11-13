Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 13 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

IFA seeks Government support to re-examine calculation of greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture

  • Agriculture currently accounts for over 33pc of overall emissions in Ireland
  • Environmental groups claim reduction in emissions impossible without reducing cattle numbers
  • Farmers warn their economic reality “no less serious” than environmental reality
Agriculture currently accounts for over 33pc of overall emissions in Ireland
Agriculture currently accounts for over 33pc of overall emissions in Ireland
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

In a new climate change submission to the Government, the Irish Farmers Association has sought a re-examination of the calculation of greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.

IFA Environment Chairman Thomas Cooney said, the submission restates IFA’s opposition to further carbon taxes on the sector, which are directly impacting on farming’s competitiveness without reducing climate emissions.

He said the submission also highlights what he describes as the multiple and sometimes competing roles that farmers have as food, fuel and energy producers, while he says at the same time they are being required to enhance the environment.

“Farmers in Ireland have a proud record as carbon efficient food producers. We can and will do more, particularly in the resource efficiency and renewables areas.

“However, this depends on strong Government support and a fully funded CAP to meet the increased environmental and climate requirements.”

IFA has called on Government to re-examine the climate metrics applied when calculating methane, given the short-lived behaviour of methane in the atmosphere.

It also wants C02 emission reductions through natural carbon sinks, such as forests and permanent pastures, should be included in the overall measurement of the contribution of emissions from the sector.

Agriculture currently accounts for over 33pc of overall emissions in Ireland. Earlier this year, Ireland committed to reducing its emissions by 30pc by 2030. In 2017 the Citizens Assembly recommended for a carbon tax to be introduced in agriculture to incentivise emissions reduction.

Also Read

The move is likely to draw ire of environmental campaigners. Just last week, Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan told representatives of the Department of Agriculture at an Oireachtas meeting that it can’t keep calling Irish agriculture efficient when emissions are rising.

“The truth is agriculture emissions are rising and there are no plans to cut them. We are not ambitious enough on what we are doing. Let’s not go with this story that we are the most efficient. Farmers are not served well in current systems, it’s the PLCs and not the people who are benefitting,” he said.

Environmental groups have also been heavily critical of the expansion of the Irish dairy sector which they claim is sabotaging Ireland’s ability to meet our targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. 

An Taisce has called for an immediate impact assessment of climate change and sustainability targets be undertaken of the Goverment's agri-food sector strategy FoodWise 2025. This it says must focus on reducing total sector emissions, which it claims is almost certainly impossible without reducing cattle numbers.

Meanwhile, dairy farmer and Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association President, Pat McCormack, said that Minister Bruton was correct in facing the CO2 reductions problem ‘head-on’.

However, he cautioned against theories which had farming and commercial food production as a “problem that could not be part of the solution” and moved Ireland into what Mr McCormack said was a completely false either/or choice where we ‘either’ have a commercial farming and food production sector and excessive carbon production, ‘or’ we dismantle our farming and food production sectors, meet our carbon reduction targets, but wipe out the economic basis of most of the state outside the cities and larger towns.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

Some 540 farmers attended the group's first meeting in Roscommon Mart last Wednesday. Stock photo.

Beef schemes 'are an insult', says new group
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia holds milk price but warns of dairy downturn
To date the company has raised in excess of €10m (Stock image)

Dublin-based agri-tech company MagGrow raises €3m in funding
Mountrath Mart, Co. Laois ©Kevin Byrne Photography

Alarm as factories cut cow prices by €80/hd
Stock Image

Reformed Fair Deal plan may still not be attractive enough for many farmers
Tony Martin was subject to international media attention after he killed a burglar on his farm in 1999 ( PA )

UK farmer who shot teenage burglar dead in 1999 says he has no regrets and...
Bacon is fried up in a pan in a kitchen in this photo illustration in Golden, Colorado, U.S., October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Americans eating more beef and pork as trade wars cut chicken demand