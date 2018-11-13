IFA seeks Government support to re-examine calculation of greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture

In a new climate change submission to the Government, the Irish Farmers Association has sought a re-examination of the calculation of greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.

IFA Environment Chairman Thomas Cooney said, the submission restates IFA’s opposition to further carbon taxes on the sector, which are directly impacting on farming’s competitiveness without reducing climate emissions.

He said the submission also highlights what he describes as the multiple and sometimes competing roles that farmers have as food, fuel and energy producers, while he says at the same time they are being required to enhance the environment.

“Farmers in Ireland have a proud record as carbon efficient food producers. We can and will do more, particularly in the resource efficiency and renewables areas.

“However, this depends on strong Government support and a fully funded CAP to meet the increased environmental and climate requirements.”

IFA has called on Government to re-examine the climate metrics applied when calculating methane, given the short-lived behaviour of methane in the atmosphere.

It also wants C02 emission reductions through natural carbon sinks, such as forests and permanent pastures, should be included in the overall measurement of the contribution of emissions from the sector.

Agriculture currently accounts for over 33pc of overall emissions in Ireland. Earlier this year, Ireland committed to reducing its emissions by 30pc by 2030. In 2017 the Citizens Assembly recommended for a carbon tax to be introduced in agriculture to incentivise emissions reduction.