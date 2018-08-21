Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 21 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

IFA says renewable energy needs implementation plan to turn to back up announcements

Wind turbines generating electricity
Wind turbines generating electricity
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

IFA President Joe Healy said it’s time for an implementation plan to convert the recent announcements on renewable energy into tangible action.

Mr Healy was speaking at Energy in Agriculture 2018 in Gurteen College today, which he said was evidence of the strong interest among farmers, but they will need certainty around their plans.

Joe Healy said the recent publication of the broad design of a new RESS by the Environment & Climate Action Minister Denis Naughten places what he described as a welcome emphasis on community participation in future renewable projects, although he said it has not recognised the additional supports required for categories such as farm-scale projects.

He said the move away from a feed-in tariff model to an auction-type scheme may ultimately benefit larger scale projects, particularly wind, to the exclusion of small to medium farm scale community-based projects, where a multitude of alternative technologies can be deployed.  

“This will not create a balanced mix of energy sources, which will continue to add to community concerns and also limit Ireland’s security of energy supply.”

The IFA President said farmers with forestry offer significant potential to meet the growing demand for biomass in the emerging bioenergy sector.

Mr Healy said approximately 40pc of the total forest area in Ireland is owned and managed by farmers, with the majority of plantations reaching production in the coming decade. 

Forecasts show that timber production will more than double to 7.9 million m3 by 2035, with almost all of the increased volume coming for farmers.

Also Read

Joe Healy said if bioenergy generation is to become widespread, then biomass must be readily available and cost competitive.

“At the moment, our biomass is market is informal and often supply and demand do not easily match.

“To ensure an uninterrupted supply as well as greater control in fuel quality, IFA is advocating a network of centralised biomass trade centres, regional ‘service stations’ that supply top quality wood fuels, operated by forest producer organisations.”

He said a centralised system would enable improved control of the procurement process; biomass could be stored at the centre and processed during the winter season when the demand for fuel is high and when working conditions at the forest may be more difficult.

“Supporting the establishment of the network of biomass trade and logistic centres offers farmers and rural communities’ significant new business opportunities to not just supply biomass, but to come heat contractors,” he said.   

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

Bathing: Mortellaro is on the increase and the best way to control it is by regular foot baths

‘Reputational risks to our agri-food sector’ – Department in warning over use...
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Milk price rise welcome but ‘differentials persist’
Burglary victim Eva Sutton was viciously beaten in her home

Teenage rural burglar 'schooled' by criminal gang leader who beat woman (89)
Bottles of Roundup herbicide, a product of Monsanto (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Bayer vows to up its defence on Roundup lawsuits
A December 2017-born 390kg Limousin sold for €990

Big clearance and impressive prices as farmers turn out in force for Iveragh's...
Joe Boyce pictured cutting grass for the 100-cow herd

No change expected in conditions on drought effected farms in the...
A French farmer harvests wheat during sunset, in Bourlon, northern France, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Wheat retreats as traders seek more clues on Russian exports