‘If your house is flooded five times, Mother Nature is giving you a message’ – New climate chief is determined to be heard

“Tell them about the heat pumps, Dermot.” The plea goes through Marie Donnelly’s mind every time she watches Room to Improve.

She loves the programme and the detail architect Dermot Bannon goes into about design features.

But then he gets to the bit about insulation and heat pumps, and just when her own heart is pumping with excitement, he gives the subject a fleeting glance and moves swiftly on, leaving her deflated on the sofa.

“I have watched virtually all of his programmes and I have never seen a heat pump,” Donnelly says.

“I have never heard him explain why he’s doing insulation. He hasn’t really explained why, if you can, you should orientate your large windows to the south for maximum solar gain.

“That’s a programme that really captures the attention of the Irish population and it would be so easy to show and explain what some of these new technologies are.”

Donnelly is the new chairperson of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC), the unit tasked with advising government how to tackle the causes and consequences of the warming world.

Established five years ago, it has flown under the public’s radar, but it will soon get new powers and responsibilities that will move it closer to centre stage of national climate action efforts.

But being centre stage does not necessarily grab an audience, particularly when the script is full of emissions, tonnes of carbon and kilowatt hours of energy. “We speak a language that would not be commonplace in people’s lives,” says Donnelly. “Our job is to reduce the technicalities to things that people can understand and relate to.”

If she could just get Dermot to demonstrate a low-carbon, kilowatt-efficient heat pump, that would be a good start.

Making a start is what 2021 is supposed to be all about on the climate action front.

After years of delay, the Government has committed to dramatically reducing carbon emissions, carbon used as shorthand for all greenhouse gases.

New climate law due shortly will empower the CCAC to propose ‘carbon budgets’ for every sector of society.

Each new budget will be progressively smaller so that, by 2050, the country should hit ‘net zero carbon’.

Some emissions will occur, but they will be offset in ways such as extra forestry because trees act as natural ‘carbon sinks’.

Some believe science will find artificial ways to suck carbon out of the atmosphere and lock it safely away but Donnelly cautions against over-reliance on technology.

She worked in the European Commission’s Energy Directorate where she once had a €1bn budget to trial six carbon capture storage projects. “And one by one they collapsed,” she says. In theory, carbon capture works but no-one knows how long or how effectively the gas can be stored.

“The economics around it is seriously challenging. I don’t exclude it but it’s not going to be the easy solution.”

There won’t be any easy solutions, she warns. Turning all cars electric, switching all homes to clean energies and reducing dependence on livestock-based agriculture are just a few of the challenges, but she says Ireland is up to it.

“It’s important for our own self-image, but also for how the rest of the world views Ireland.

“We’re an adaptable nation, well-educated, able to do things – why can’t we do something on emissions?” Other countries have innovations we can borrow, she says. Energiesprong may be one. It’s a system, developed in the Netherlands, of retrofitting homes using prefabricated fixtures and clean energy technology that can be installed in as little as eight hours and seldom longer than a week.

She understands people may be sceptical and some resistant. She’s thinking of farmers, who often feel under attack in discussion of climate action.

“We all have to make a contribution,” she says. “It isn’t a split camp, it isn’t a rivalry thing. Farming is the backbone of our rural society, it’s a huge contributor to our economy, so why on earth would we throw the baby out with the bathwater?”

But yes, there will have to be changes, she says.

The climate crisis is already forcing change for some. Flooding is increasing in frequency and intensity, and expected to worsen.

Donnelly, like her predecessor, Professor John Fitzgerald, believes government has been deficient in planning for the inevitable.

“If your house is flooded for the fifth time, I suspect Mother Nature is giving you a message,” she says.

“It’s not fair to leave people in this position. There are defences we can build but that won’t be the answer in every situation.

“Neither is relocation. Relocating the entire centre of Cork city is not an option. It won’t be a one size fits all solution.”

The CCAC is also under pressure to change and not just because of the extra responsibilities ahead.

An independent review found it was a bit too timid and inclined to make recommendations government would accept rather than pushing for more radical measures.

Target: Dermot Bannon fails to address the benefits of insulation and heat pumps in his programme Room to Improve. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Target: Dermot Bannon fails to address the benefits of insulation and heat pumps in his programme Room to Improve. Photo: Naoise Culhane

It’s a tightrope walk. A council that can’t get its suggestions accepted, risks losing credibility but so too does a council without high ambition.

Donnelly isn’t afraid of heights and a varied career has placed her in challenging positions before.

A pharmacist by training, she worked briefly with Kerry Co-op and the Federation of Irish Chemical Industries before beginning a 30-year career with the European Commission.

She worked on setting up the European Medicines Agency, on gender equality and the European Social Fund.

In the Energy Directorate, she became director of renewables before retiring a few years ago. She then chaired Renewable Energies Ireland while also holding advisory and governance roles in University College Cork, University College Dublin and other scientific bodies.

She says she won’t be timid, and while the first meeting of the CCAC under her chair has yet to take place so she speaks for herself only, she’s confident their influence will grow.

She intends that they will say what needs to be said and call out government if it does not take effective action.

Dermot, it seems, is just a warm-up.