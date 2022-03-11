Farming

How this Danish farm became a global leader in organic production

Jesper Andersen explains how quality is key on his 500ac mixed farm on a narrow, sandy peninsula in Denmark the country that tops the global charts for organic consumption and outlines the benefits of selling produce directly from his shop and online

Commitment to excellence: Jesper Andersen with some of his kale on his 500ac mixed organic farm on the Sjællands Odde peninsula in Denmark. Photos: Niall Hurson Expand
The farm shop Expand
Jesper's sucklers are a mix of breeds Expand
Jesper's high-value vegetables Expand
The wind turbine on the farm Expand
The farm has 30kw of solar panels Expand
Purple sprouts Expand
Produce in the shop Expand
Jesper on the shoreline Expand
Beef from the farm is sold in the shop Expand
The suckler herd Expand
Jesper switched from dairy to sucklers Expand
Kale on the farm Expand

Niall Hurson

On the northwest coast of Zealand, Denmark’s largest island, lies a 15km-long peninsula called Sjællands Odde. In the centre of this peninsula you’ll find Jesper Andersen and Kalatrong Apairatana’s organic farm.

Known as Birkemosegaard, the 500ac farm is home to a 60-cow suckler herd, an apple orchard and a wide variety of vegetables and cereals.

