How this Danish farm became a global leader in organic production

On the northwest coast of Zealand, Denmark’s largest island, lies a 15km-long peninsula called Sjællands Odde. In the centre of this peninsula you’ll find Jesper Andersen and Kalatrong Apairatana’s organic farm.

Known as Birkemosegaard, the 500ac farm is home to a 60-cow suckler herd, an apple orchard and a wide variety of vegetables and cereals.

Around 200ac are owned while the rest is rented. Cereals are grown on over 200ac, high-value cropping makes up 40ac and the remainder is in permanent pasture for grazing and winter forage.

Jesper's high-value vegetables

There is a wide variety of soil types across the holding, with sandy soils being the most common. 15ac along the coast has very low levels of grass growth and is used predominantly to graze heavy cows.

The farm has 30kw of solar panels along with a 50kw wind turbine which was installed in the 1980s.

The farm has 30kw of solar panels

The wind turbine on the farm

Proportionally, the organic market in Denmark is the biggest in the world, making up roughly 13pc of the total retail food market, with more than 80pc of Danish consumers buying organic.

The market is growing, with dairy products, eggs, oatmeal, wheat flour, carrots and bananas as the most popular items on the shopping list of the country’s organic consumers.

One in three litres of milk bought by Danish consumers is organic, and 30pc of eggs produced are organic.

Birkemosegaard supplies organic vegetables to Noma and Geranium, named two best restaurants in the 2021 World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Both are in Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen, just over an hour’s drive from the farm.

Birkemosegaard directly translates to English as ‘birch bog farm’; 10 farms in Denmark have this name.

Jesper and Kalatrong farm alongside their five children Catharina, Angeli, Anton, Annika and Benjamin. They also enlist the help of farm labourers throughout the year.

Kale on the farm

Originally from Thailand, Kalatrong came to Denmark to work on a farm in 1991, after working in Norway as a research student. Just as Jesper took over the farm from his parents in 1992, Kalatrong came to Birkemosegaard as an exchange student.

The farm has been owned by the Andersen family for four generations since 1906 and has been run biodynamically and organically since 1968.

Purple sprouts

In ’68, the herd consisted of 35 dairy cows on just over 30ac. Jesper’s parents Tove and Svend had previously used artificial fertiliser as the farm had a high stocking rate.

In the mid-60s, Jesper’s parents sprayed against lice infestations in the beet fields. Pregnant cows broke through the fence and ate the sprayed beets, and later miscarried.

The suckler herd

This experience and the concern for groundwater and the environment in general made them decide to stop using pesticides and artificial fertilisers.

“In life you always have to go with your gut. My parents farmed conventionally for many years before deciding the farm should be operated under biodynamic principles,” Jesper says.

“You have to have a job you are happy in and I’m fortunate enough to love what I do and the way that we do it.”

In 2000, Birkemosegaard converted from dairying to sucklers. A lot of organic dairy farms converted that year as there was an oversupply of organic milk in Denmark and Jesper could not be guaranteed his milk would be collected; he was then put on hold.

Jesper switched from dairy to sucklers

The suckler herd consists of crosses between many breeds, such as Danish Red, Limousin, Red Angus, Hereford and Galloway. The heifers are mated with a Galloway bull, and cows are mated with a Salers bull, which both offer easy calving.

Jesper's sucklers are a mix of breeds

“Docility is also very important to me. I want to have calm animals on the farm that I can walk through without causing much of a stir,” Jesper says.

“Avoiding dangers for both animals and humans is a high priority. A lot of the cows used to have horns but now I only breed polled animals.”

In the past, Jesper used to carry out slaughtering on the farm but now all animals are slaughtered in an abattoir 20 minutes away.

“All our cuts are made by an organic butcher, and Kalatrong checks every single piece, sorting which meat is to be minced,” he says. “That is why we can always vouch for the high quality.

Beef from the farm is sold in the shop

“In the farm shop, we sell our and others’ organic and biodynamic goods. We collaborate with other organic and biodynamic farmers in the area and fruit importers from around Europe so we can meet the demand from customers.

The farm shop

“We always sell a wide range of seasonal vegetables and fruits. Most of our goods can be bought from our web-shop and delivered within Zealand, but some products are only available in the farm shop.”

Products include beef, pork, lamb, chicken, duck, goose, milk, butter, eggs, flour, grain, juice, honey, jam, wine, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, nuts and apple juice from the Andersens’ orchard.

The farm also sells sourdough and rye bread from Louise Bannon’s Tír Bakery in Copenhagen. Originally from Greystones, Louise sources her flour from Birkemosegaard.

“By selling directly to the public through our shop, we don’t feel fluctuations in price as much as other farmers do,” Jesper says.

Produce in the shop

“Like everyone, though, we must meet an economical balance and will adjust our crops to match what the market demands.

“The price difference between conventional and organic products is varied. Meat is where the big difference is.

“Here in Denmark there is a wide-ranging public perception of organic food. Some people only eat organic, while others won’t eat it at all. Of course the large majority fall somewhere in the middle.

“We are lucky to have some very dedicated customers, which makes this business all worthwhile. I’ve made lifelong friends doing this job and some of my closest friends are my customers.

“We supply the top two restaurants in the world and we take pride in the identity we have established for our business over the years.”

In the future Jesper is considering reducing the size of his suckler herd size and selling all of his own beef directly from the farm shop.

“We don’t want to get any bigger than we are now. Maintaining quality and the identity of our business will continue to be our main focus,” he says.

‘We’ve lost 3m of land to the sea in recent years’

With Birkemosegaard farm running along the northwest coast of Denmark, climate change is at the front of Jesper Andersen’s mind.

“We face the brunt of very bad storms and unfortunately during my lifetime I’ve seen the three worst ones in the past 500 years,” Jesper explains.

“In recent years we’ve also lost approximately three metres of coastal land to the sea.

Jesper on the shoreline

“In 2018, we experienced the worst drought here in 100 years. Crops were very poor and we had to make silage out of the barley.

“I then feared when it rained a lot of the nutrition would be washed down through the soil as the crops wouldn’t have been able to cope. Luckily enough the rain returned gently.

“I always try to ensure the fields are green and have a plant of some variety growing.

“Only 10pc of the soil is treated on the farm at any given time. If there are no crops on the land, nitrogen will disappear further and further from the surface at a rate of 10cm per month at average rainfall levels.

“On an average year I use 10,000 cubic metres of water in the irrigation of our high-value crops. During drought years we experience colossal losses.”

“Every year presents a new challenge. Last season we lost 50pc of our spring wheat crop to the gout fly. It lays its eggs in the stem and the larvae eat the inside before exiting, killing the crop. This fly has only become an issue in the past four years.

“Wildlife such as crows, pigeons and geese all present a challenge to our crops also.

“Conventional farming has hurt the quality of drinking water in Denmark. The problem we present to the environment today might not be felt for years, but we will face the consequences eventually.

“There’s so many possibilities to improve the world and we need to be ready to adopt new technologies at every opportunity.

“Agriculture is being squeezed here by climate change, and conventional farmers in particular are feeling the pressure. I’m lucky to have a low stocking level and to be running an organic system.”