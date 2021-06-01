How local farmers in Roscommon and their community got together to conserve a bog and protect rare birds 

Passion for conservation: Ballydangan Red Grouse Project trio Vincent Flannelly, David Fallon and Pat Feehily in the Co Roscommon bog

THE Ballydangan Red Grouse Project in Co Roscommon is upheld as a leading example of community-based conservation in Ireland — and driving down the narrow roadway to the 325ha restored raised bog site, it’s clear those behind the project are doing something right.

The laneway is bordered by acres of grassland on both sides, but what makes these small family-sized suckler and sheep farms unique is not their peaty soils, or close proximity to an enormous bogscape — it’s the abundance of unusual birds swooping down to feed on their insect-rich platforms.

Expand Close Proud: Pat Feehily at the bog / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Proud: Pat Feehily at the bog

Every day now endangered species including curlews, skylarks, pipits, reed buntings, snipe, merlin raptors, kestrels, barn owls, short-eared owls and “one if not two” pairs of Irish red grouse frequent these fields to gather food for their new-born chicks waiting in ground nests amid the heathers of the rewetted bog just a few yards away.

Achieving this award-winning level of bird and habitat conservation has been no easy feat.

Project manager Pat Feehily (a local suckler and sheep farmer), local ecologist David Fallon and local predator control officers Vincent Flannelly and Pat Dunning outline the secrets behind the success of the project, which has brought together community hunters, environmentalists and farmers “for the greater good”.

“The red grouse, which evolved from the Ice Age, is a unique species to this bog; but 10 years ago we were looking at a local extinction here,” says Pat Feehily.

Expand Close Rare: A red grouse in Ballydangan bog / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rare: A red grouse in Ballydangan bog

“Forestry, degrading of bogs and changes in farm practice impacted our bird life over time. It was all policy-driven at EU and national level. Farmers had to go with it to make a living from the land. Predators got more plentiful too.

“But in 2009 a few of us came together and said we’d save our birds. We set up a Community Employment (CE) scheme to employ people to do a bit of work on the bog to help protect them. We got the go-ahead and it went the right way.”

While it started as a red grouse project, as local input, knowledge and resources grew, the team knew there was potential to protect other declining populations.

The Moore Game and Conservation Club, Moore Community Council, Bord na Móna, local land owners and farmers, Roscommon Regional Game Council, Roscommon County Council, Department of Social Protection, the (former) Department of Arts and Heritage, the Heritage Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) all rowed in behind.

Expand Close Habitat: Bog moss showing signs of growth / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Habitat: Bog moss showing signs of growth

After educating each other on breeding and nesting seasons, they identified periods when their bird species were more vulnerable to predators such as fox, grey crow, magpie and mink. The team adopted “a healthy approach” to keeping them at bay.

Vincent says: “It takes a lot of management but, at this time of year, the fox is one of the biggest culprits, so we’re doing night shooting at the moment.

“No one likes the predator control aspect, but when you’ve got birds so confined in an area, you need to do something to protect them because they would be wiped out in one season.”

Local farmers regularly inform him if harmful predators are spotted near the bog — not previously used for peat harvesting.

The focus on predation control led to Ballydangan bog becoming a key site for curlew breeding.

Expand Close Threatened: a curlew in Ballydangan bog / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Threatened: a curlew in Ballydangan bog

David says: “The curlew were everywhere once, but now there are just 120 pairs countrywide. And there are probably eight pairs of breeding birds in this area that we are trying to mind.”

He says the local farms “provide an ideal habitat for the curlew”.

“At the minute they are nesting on the high bog; they feel a bit safer up amongst the vegetation. They come down to the soft agricultural land to feed and pick up insects for chicks.

“Here we have a boggy area with less intensive agriculture, so they don’t have far to go, unlike in Wales where they must travel four miles to get from the feeding ground to their chicks.

Expand Close Vulnerable: A bird's nest in the bog / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vulnerable: A bird's nest in the bog

“The bog is active with lots of open pools and insect life. It hasn’t been degraded; it’s restored and facilitates birds and animals of all types.”

With a greater emphasis being placed on biodiversity and peatland restoration for the future, Pat says: “You won’t restore bogs without community involvement.

“This project came from the ground up. We’ve employed four lads over the 10 years with the help of the entire community.

“No words can quantify the input and support of our local farmers. Without them there is no way this would be a success.

Expand Close Team: Vincent Flannelly, Pat Dunning, Pat Feehily and David Fallon at Ballydangan Bog / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Team: Vincent Flannelly, Pat Dunning, Pat Feehily and David Fallon at Ballydangan Bog

“The farmer is the very heartbeat of what we do. For the management of predators, they will tell us ‘I saw two grey crows or magpies or a fox around’. They are our eyes and ears, they want to give the birds a chance.”

“This is our community’s last piece of true piece wilderness. We understand that everything wants a home and it is our intention to maintain this habitat for the next generation too.”