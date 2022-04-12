Farming

How biogas production can be a win-win for Irish farmers

Ireland is behind the curve with a renewable energy source that can be made relatively cheaply from feedstock on our farms, but there is an opportunity to catch up

Opportunity: A report commissioned by Gas Networks Ireland suggested that biomethane can be delivered sustainably and at scale in Ireland. Photo: Leo Gomes Expand
AD production process Expand

Opportunity: A report commissioned by Gas Networks Ireland suggested that biomethane can be delivered sustainably and at scale in Ireland. Photo: Leo Gomes

AD production process

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

High energy and fuel prices, unprecedented pressure on agriculture to cut emissions and farmers scrabbling for alternatives to chemical fertiliser as prices soar…

All these ingredients should be driving a surge in interest in anaerobic digestion for the production of biomethane, yet Ireland has not embraced it.

