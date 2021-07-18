How a 26-year-old turned his family farm in Carlow into producing organic fruit and vegetables

When Niall Whelan made the move into organic farming he had very little experience to fall back on. But the entrepreneurial 26-year-old wasn’t going to let that get in his way.

“Growing up, pure and natural food was always a priority for us as a family, so that has evolved into what I do in terms of growing organic fruit and vegetables,” explains Niall.

“When I made the decision to start growing organic crops I felt that the best approach was to cultivate a small range and do it well, as it would allow me to really hone my growing skills and supply top quality produce.”

Niall farms with his parents Pat and Anne Whelan just outside of Tullow, Co Carlow, where they operate a dairy farm. In 2017 Niall converted around six hectares of the farm to organic production with the Irish Organic Association so that he could develop an organic horticulture enterprise.

Niall — who now grows organic strawberries, celery, red cabbage, cauliflower and winter squash — had some experience in vegetable production but very little in fruit growing at the start. He did some research and decided that strawberries might be a good option for his soil type which is a nice sandy loam.

“I planted two varieties last year and this is my second harvest,” says Niall. “Last year was tough as they went in during the drought in spring and then it was followed by a wet summer, but they produced nice fruit so that was encouraging.

“This year things have really settled down and I have been harvesting for a month now and have managed that in conjunction with planting out my other field crops.”

Prior to planting, the field was in red clover which contributed to nitrogen requirements for the plants. Well-composted farmyard manure was added in January 2020 before planting to ensure additional nutrients for fruiting. The red clover grown on the farm is used for making red clover silage for the dairy herd, and also for nutrient supply to the vegetable enterprise.

Why organic?

Niall is very involved in the daily operations of the dairy enterprise and this influenced his decision to build the organic horticulture side of the business slowly.

“Initially I was studying wildlife biology and had finished two years but it just did not feel like the career for me. Then my sister enrolled me in a distance learning horticulture course at the Organic College in Limerick and I really enjoyed learning about plants and vegetable production.

“When I finished that I completed an Organic Horticulture Apprenticeship Scheme through the OGI (Organic Growers of Ireland) at Beechlawn Organic Farm in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, which really opened my eyes to commercial organic field scale production.

“It is hugely demanding and when you are growing a broad range of crops it requires phenomenal resources which I simply don’t have — therefore specialising in a small range of crops allows me to continue working on the dairy side while simultaneously branching out into new areas.

“I am hugely interested in producing food organically and how beneficial this is for both the humans who consume it and also the soil and ecosystem that support the farming system. I am 26 and feel that there is lots of time to allow this to develop and evolve naturally,” explains Niall.

Pests and diseases

Organic soft fruit production in Ireland can be challenging with weather patterns being one of the main variables to contend with. So far Niall has experienced very little disease problems.

“I do use an organic foliar seaweed feed during the fruiting season to keep nutrition levels up. I have noticed some slug damage particularly around the crown of the fruit where it meets the stalk and that reduces the shelf-life of the product. Slug populations are just about tolerable but it is something I am cognisant of.

"Bird damage is controlled by a good population of buzzards in the trees and hedgerows which have kept pigeon damage to a minimum. When the strawberries were planted last year, I did have damage from crows who were just pulling the plants out of the ground but that was resolved by using a banger for a few weeks,” says Niall.

Markets

The majority of organic growers who produce soft fruit supply direct to consumers. Shelf-life is one of the main challenges and this is something that Niall is discovering as he learns more about organic soft-fruit production.

“I have limited cold storage facilities, however it is something that I plan to develop in the future. I supply my strawberries to a number of outlets including established organic growers such as Beechlawn, Nurney Farm, and Christy Stapleton — all of whom have been hugely encouraging and supportive.

“I also supply Thrive Café which is run by my sisters Lorraine and Helen in Tullow. They use the fruit I grow in their smoothies and also sell strawberry punnets.

“The other crops produced on the farm are used in many of their recipes, which is a really nice food story. I am really excited by the model of fresh organic food supplied into small local businesses,” adds Niall.

Growing plans

Having diversified into organic soft fruit production Niall is keen to learn more.

“I love growing strawberries and would like to continue to expand within my capacity. I am happy to watch it evolve organically and expand the range of crops that I produce.”

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie