Hopes up: High-nesting birds hint at fine summer

Ireland could be set for a glorious summer, according to a country tale about the implications of birds building their nests high in trees.

An old Irish saying indicates that when birds such as crows tend to build their nests in the upper branches of trees, a fine summer is imminent.

If the birds only build nests in lower branches, the forthcoming summer will likely be wet, cold and windy.

Over recent weeks, farmers have noticed that birds are nesting in the higher limbs of trees - potentially indicating a repeat of the glorious summers of 2013 and 2018.

Met Éireann, however, only deals with short to medium-term forecasting, though forecaster Linda Hughes said Ireland is set for five days of good sunshine.

"Today will be dry and sunny across most of the country, although some patchy cloud will develop in parts of Munster and Connacht during the afternoon and evening," she said.

"Highest temperatures will be of 15C to 20C degrees generally, but cooler near eastern coasts."

Both tomorrow and Friday will also be dry and sunny, with highest temperatures of around 19C.

Next weekend will also boast balmy conditions, with the warmest weather in the south.

