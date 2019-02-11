Spring is set to announce itself this week as temperatures are expected to rise to 15 degrees.

Hopes of an early Spring as temperatures to rise to 15C

This morning, frost cleared quickly across the country, with the day set to remain dry and bright. Temperatures will rise to 10 degrees but are expected to drop to as low as three degrees tonight.

From Tuesday, the wintry conditions will ease and the mercury will rise to the mid-teens by the end of the week when spring will meteorologically-speaking begin.

"It’s fairly dry and it gets a bit milder for Tuesday and Wednesday," said Met Éireann meteorologist John Eagleton.

"The winds will go south-westerly and there’s not really much rain after that. By next Friday temperatures could be up to 14C or maybe 15C next Friday getting towards the end of the week.

"It’s a good week next week. It’s a dry week gradually getting a bit milder but the rest of the weekend will be cold and showery but not as windy as last night."

Time to get working on the garden?

The weekend is also expected to be dry with temperatures between eight to 11 degrees. Sunday will start dry but then rain will spread eastwards later in the day.