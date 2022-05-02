Hopes for carbon calculator to pay farmers for sequestering carbon

Farmers have been calling for a system to accurately calculate how much carbon their land and forests sequester.

The Department of Agriculture has set up a Carbon Farming Working Group which is at the early stages of developing a system that could pay farmers for sequestering carbon. An increasing focus has come on the ability of agricultural land to sequester carbon, with a Government commitment under the Climate Action Plan to develop a carbon farming initiative.

The lack of an official regulatory system to calculate carbon has been a sore point for many farmers, especially as increasing environmental demands are placed on the sector. In particular, the inability to calculate the carbon sequestered from the six million kilometres of hedgerows across Irish farmland has infuriated many farmers.

The Carbon Farming Group will initially be made up of semi-state and governmental departments and will look at encouraging reductions in emissions, while also developing a potential alternative source of income for landowners and foresters.

A spokesperson for the Department of Environment told the Farming Independent that the system could work along similar lines to the Woodland Environment Fund (WEF), where businesses are paid €1,000/ha to establish forestry with a landowner.

The spokesperson pointed out that this, “includes a mix of private finance and state funding to pay farmers to establish native woodlands. The WEF demonstrates a willingness to tackle wider societal issues in Ireland relating to biodiversity, water quality, climate mitigation, and health and well-being.”

Carbon farming and sequestration are also being looked at seriously by the European Commission, where work is underway on a regulatory framework for the certification of carbon removals. The aim is to have this certification system in place by the end of the year.

“In the interim, it is their intention to set up an expert group from forestry, agriculture and environmental specialists to advise on plans for the new framework. The expert group will be launched in the second quarter of 2022, where Member State authorities and stakeholders can exchange best practices on carbon farming and share experiences,” the spokesperson said.

This expert group will give Ireland, along with other Member States, the opportunity to put forward their views and farmers will hope that it includes a framework to reward them for sequestering carbon.