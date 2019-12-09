High winds, falling trees and homes hit by power cuts as storm blows in

Surf’s up: Cars drive through surf froth at Spanish Point in Co Clare. Photo: Press 22
Surf’s up: Cars drive through surf froth at Spanish Point in Co Clare. Photo: Press 22
Ian Begley

Ian Begley

Motorists are being urged to travel with great caution after "extremely dangerous" gusts in excess of 130kmh swept across the country.

The ferocious winds of Storm Atiyah whipped across Ireland last night, bringing disruption and hazardous conditions to thousands of people, particularly those affected by the Status Red Warning in Co Kerry.

This warning was lifted by Met Éireann at 7pm last night, and the orange and yellow warnings for the rest of the country were removed at 6am this morning.

However, Met Éireann confirmed it would be continuing to monitor the storm situation. And while the worst of Atiyah is now over, AA Roadwatch said that roads throughout the county would remain treacherous for some time.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"The day after a storm like this, you can expect a lot of fallen debris, particularly around secondary and local roads," said Kieran Hanley of AA Roadwatch.

"Our advice would be to be drive with caution, no matter what part of the country you're in. Make sure to reduce your speed, leave extra space to brake and watch out for wind-blown debris on the roads."

There were reports of fallen trees on many regional and local roads in Kerry and Cork last night. In Kerry, a tree fell on a car near Mountcoal Cross on the N69. However, nobody was injured.

At least six vehicles were involved in two separate incidents on the M1 during a sudden hailstorm yesterday morning. The two incidents took place on either side of the motorway and just across from each other - close to junction 12 for Dunleer and Collon.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Gardaí confirmed that fortunately no one involved in the incidents has suffered serious injuries. A number of flights at Kerry Airport, Cork Airport and Shannon Airport were cancelled because of severe weather warnings.

Meanwhile, thousands of homes throughout the country were left without power. In Galway, an outage affected more than 1,800 customers in Athenry, and some 150 customers in the Bantry area in west Cork were left without electricity.

Other ESB outages have been reported in Gurranebane and Dingle in Kerry.

Many national parks across Ireland were closed for the day because of the storm yesterday and Dublin Zoo cancelled its Wild Lights event last night.

Today will be mainly dry with sunshine developing, apart from in the north-west which will get patchy rain.

Tuesday will be windy with heavy rain initially.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More Forestry & Enviro

Farm plastics baled for recycling by the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) which operated 235 collections services last year

Farm plastics piling up as China shuts doors
Forestry

Margaret Donnelly: 'It's time for the government to make forestry attractive...
Minister of State Andrew Doyle

'Bring in fees to halt hike in forestry objections' says new report
An aerial view of a tract of Amazon jungle after it was cleared by farmers in Itaituba, Para, Brazil September 26, 2019. Picture taken September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil Amazon deforestation soars to 11-year high under Bolsonaro
(Yui Mok/PA)

Reducing cow herd ‘last resort’ in tackling carbon emissions, says...
(stock photo)

Pressure on farmers over environment hits new heights

'Deer cull is only way to control TB'


Top Stories

Beef farmers blocked the entrance and exit to an Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare last week. (Niall Carson/PA)

Farmers shut down Tesco hub as beef price battle continues
Picture: (Brian Lawless/PA)

Factories ramp up kill for Chinese market
FAIRNESS: Farmers protest in the centre of Dublin

Mary O'Rourke: 'We'll all regret it forever if we don't help our small farmers'
Like any system, there are benefits and weaknesses which both parties must carefully weigh up.

Contract rearing dairy replacements - A Teagasc advisors perspective
Andrew Wilkinson of Solar Farmers with Garrett Donnellan, Energia Group

Energia buys Meath solar farm projects in green push
'Tracing its origins back to 1859, the Arvum Group comprises a number of agri businesses, which are renowned for innovation in seed and animal feed'. Stock photo: Reuters

Waterford firm strikes €135m US distilling deal
History: The 38ac holding at Derreen, Abbeyknockmoy, Co Galway includes a residence, part of which was once used as a courthouse, and a farmyard. The land and house is guided at €275,000.

End of season farming sales in the west