High pressure system to bring mild weather with temperatures up to 16C this week

(Stock image)

Mícheál Ó Scannáil

Spring has well and truly sprung - as Ireland is set to enjoy temperatures as high as 16C this week.

A high pressure system is set to move in across the country, bringing with it a prolonged spell of pleasant weather for most of the week.

Despite a risk of overnight frost, Monday will get the week off to a crisp and dry start. Temperatures will range from 10C to 13C.

This theme will continue into the week, and temperatures will continue to rise.

Dry, sunny weather on Tuesday and Wednesday will produce temperatures of between 11C to 14C, and despite some patchy showers and light southwesterly winds, the days will be some of the mildest so far this year.

Thursday will be better again, with temperatures of 12C to 16C set to make it the warmest day of a fine week.

Moderate Southwest winds will make it fresh along the Atlantic Coast, but the day will be mostly dry and sunny.

Early indications suggest that the weather will begin to cool down again slightly going into next weekend and temperatures are likely to fall by a few degrees.

Despite the increase in temperature, Liz Walsh, a meteorologist for Met Éireann, said that the unpredictability of spring means that the good weather is unlikely to prevail and that snow and ice are not off the cards, even into May.

"There’ll be lots of dry and settled weather. We had a very nice end to February, so I would say it’s going to be comparable to that,” she said.

“It’s still very variable though. You can get snow in April and indeed May and you can have hail showers as well, so I wouldn’t say that summer is on the way, it’s still March and springtime can be quite up and down.

“For now though it looks like being very settled and warm weather.”

Online Editors

