Here is the weather forecast: a 50pc increase in drought and heavy rain events...

Irish growing season to increase by between 30-40 days by 2050

Cattle eating silage on Hook Head during the drought in summer 2018 Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Farmers are facing a substantial increase in the number of droughts and 50pc more heavy rainfall events by the middle of this century (2041–2060).

Temperatures are projected to increase by 1–1.6°C compared with the baseline period (1981–2000), with the largest increases in the east. It will see the length of the growing season to increase by between 30-40 days.

The shocking predictions are among the dramatic changes to Ireland's climate predicted in a recent report by Climate scientists at the Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC).