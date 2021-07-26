Heavy thunderstorms on the way as Met Éireann issue weather advisory

This year, the winter barley harvest has nearly all been completed in dream-like conditions. Photo: Roger Jones

The heatwave was nice while it lasted – but it is about to give way to heavy showers which will possibly be thundery across the country.

The wet conditions will bring a halt to the grain harvest with until now had been carried out in dream like conditions. Similarly, the cutting of second cut silage and hay making will likey be put on hold this week.

Met Éireann has issued an advisory for heavy thundery showers for all areas of the country today (Monday).

It said that “a cold front crossing the county on Monday afternoon will bring widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers”.

Downpours will result in hazardous driving conditions and may lead to spot flooding. Areas most at risk are Leinster and east Munster later Monday afternoon and evening.

"Heavy showers with the risk of thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The hot dry spell of weather has come to an end”, said Gavin Gallagher, forecaster at Met Éireann.

He said that the week ahead will be unsettled, with heavy thunder showers and temperatures returning to average for the time of year.

In the east of the country on Monday, the day will start warm and dry until midday, when a cold front will pass from the west of the country bringing thunder showers across the country.

Heavy downpours are expected, “probably the heaviest of these and the most prolonged will be through east Munster, and Leinster and in the afternoon and evening,” said Mr Gallagher.

All areas are liable to see heavy downpours, with cooler air than last week. It will be warmest in the east of the country, with temperatures hitting 23C, and 17 to 18C nationwide.

There will be “localised flooding in a few places, most likely east Munster and Leinster”, particularly in areas of hard ground after the week of dry weather.

On Tuesday, the day will start with bright spells, turning largely cloudy with scattered showers spreading across from the west.