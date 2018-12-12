Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 12 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Hares in the spotlight as researchers study impact of intensive farming

Scientists fear that there is a downward trend in the Irish hare population
Scientists fear that there is a downward trend in the Irish hare population
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

The impact of intensive farming on Ireland's wildlife will be under the spotlight in a new survey of the country's hare population.

This is the first such survey of Irish hare numbers in more than a decade, with the last exercise finding that the population was 530,000 in 2007.

Scientists fear that there is a downward trend in the wild hare population.

A greater focus on grassland management, along with habitat loss due to the drainage of wetlands and forestry plantings, has reduced the hare's natural habitat, hitting numbers.

Quantifying this fall is the aim of the current survey which is being carried out by the National Biodiversity Data Centre (NBDC), in association with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Queen's University Belfast.

Members of the public are invited to submit any hare sightings to the NBDC via online record forms. The researchers are also using camera trapping devices and other technology to build a profile of population densities around the country.

The survey will run till the end of the spring, with the final statistics published next summer.

There are two varieties of hare in Ireland, the Irish or mountain hare, and the European brown hare which is found in mid-Ulster and west Tyrone.

Also Read

Ferdia Marnell of NPWS scientific unit said the camera trapping devices used for the hare survey will also provide useful data on fox and rabbit populations.

There has been some anecdotal evidence of a significant fall-off in fox numbers this winter. Laois huntsman David Lalor, chairman of the Irish Masters of Foxhounds Association, said that foxes were "certainly not as plentiful" at the moment.

"It could be the poor scenting conditions, but the reports I'm getting from hunts suggest that foxes are not as numerous," Mr Lalor said.

"They are not scarce enough to be concerned, but we will be monitoring the situation."

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

IFA President Joe Healy and Livestock Chairman Angus Woods lead the sit-in protest at the Department of Agriculture. Picture: IFA

IFA stages sit in at Department, calling on Minister to name factories guilty of...
The GLAS scheme involves more than 50,000 farmers

Over 800 farmers face rejection from GLAS scheme as nutrient-...
Stock image

Farmer wants to know what he owes 'vulture fund'
Black and white cows on farmland

Dairy farmers worked 12-hour plus days and got just one day off during stressful...
Farmers will have to take crime prevention a lot more seriously, according to a crime prevention officer. Stock picture

Farmers must get ‘serious’ about crime prevention, warn Gardaí
(Evan Vucci/AP)

White House delays new farm aid payments on China trade hopes
The report which was carried out by the Statistics and Economic Research branch of Revenue showed that the average farming income for farmers in Waterford was €35,026.

Munster and Leinster farm incomes thousands ahead of Connacht...