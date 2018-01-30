Half of sites failing to meet the necessary environmental standards are in agri-food sector - EPA
Half of the industrial facilities on the Environmental Protection Agencys National Priority Sites List are from the Agri-food sector.
The EPA has published its latest National Priority Sites List for Enforcement.
Eight sites licensed by the EPA are on the list for failing to meet the necessary environmental standards.
Six of the sites account for more than half of all complaints received in 2017.
The complaints were made about odour, noise or dust. The EPA is continuing to focus its enforcement effort to ensure that sites do not cause nuisance.
Four of the companies are in the Agri-food sector.
- Arrow Group
- Green Pasture Meat Processors Limited
- Nutricia Infant Nutrition Limited
- Rosderra Irish Meats Group (Edenderry)
These companies face further enforcement action.
Meanwhile, a number of high profile agri-food companies have been removed from the latest list by the EPA. These include Arrabawn Co-operative Society Limited, Tipperary, Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Cork and Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited (Mallow), Cork. T & J Standish Sawmills (Roscrea) were also named on the list.